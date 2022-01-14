Why Royal Experts Think Prince Andrew Is Being Abandoned By Sarah Ferguson After Her Latest Move

Is Sarah Ferguson considering abandoning Prince Andrew? One tabloid claims Ferguson wants to flee before it’s too late. Here’s the latest gossip about the Duke and Duchess of York.

Sarah Ferguson In ‘Crisis Talks’ With Her Daughters?

The most recent edition of New Idea reports Sarah Ferguson is losing confidence in her ex-husband Prince Andrew. While Ferguson stood by Andrew’s side as Virginia Giuffre first filed her lawsuit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was only 17 years old, her stance is finally starting to waver. As Andrew gears up to face the charges in New York, Ferguson took her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, for a holiday trip to the resort town of Verbier in Switzerland.

“It’s interesting timing that Fergie chose now to take off on a family holiday with the girls given that, until now, she has stayed in the Royal Lodge with Andrew,” an insider notes. “Things are increasingly messy for Andrew, and it seems it’s getting all too much for Fergie.”

And now, Ferguson has a decision to make. It’s becoming clear that even if Andrew is deemed innocent in court, he will never escape this scandal. “I guess Fergie has to decide whether she’s going to go down with him or not,” the tipster remarks. But her daughters don’t want their mother to risk her reputation.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are using this trip to carefully plan their mum’s next move,” the source explains. “They will be fine, as they have their granny’s total support. But Fergie risks being made a pariah by association with Andrew. The girls feel the best thing to do is for Fergie to keep quiet. She might struggle with that as she has an unwavering sense of loyalty to Andrew.”

Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Tell Their Mother To ‘Keep Quiet’?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, there isn’t anything strange about the timing of Sarah Ferguson’s trip. Ferguson once told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste that she’s visited Verbier almost every year since she was 16 and even briefly worked as a chalet girl. And after marrying Andrew, they purchased a home in Verbier.

“Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier,” Ferguson explained. “My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it ‘my home.'”

Ferguson’s trips to Verbier have been almost annual, so it isn’t strange at all that she decided to spend the holidays there this year. Especially given the fact that she welcomed her first two grandchildren in 2021, we’re sure she wanted to make their first Christmas extra special.

And while Andrew probably regrets not being able to make it because of his ongoing legal battle, there’s no reason to automatically assume Ferguson has “abandoned” him. Ultimately, this entire report is just speculation, and we have no way of truly knowing how Ferguson plans to handle Prince Andrew’s ongoing legal battle.

The Tabloid On Prince Andrew

It’s hard to trust anything New Idea says about Prince Andrew. Around this time last year, the outlet claimed Andrew and Ferguson planned to remarry. Then, the magazine alleged Andrew was “homeless and broke” after Queen Elizabeth disowned him. Since neither of these stories turned out to be true, we’re hesitant to believe New Idea‘s latest piece of Prince Andrew gossip.

