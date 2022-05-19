Prince Albert Allegedly Paying $18 Million A Year To Keep Wife Charlene From Divorcing Him, Royal Gossip Says

Is Prince Albert of Monaco paying his wife Princess Charlene to stay by his side? Rumor has it, the prince drafted up a contract to keep Charlene from divorcing him. Let’s check in on Monaco’s royal family.

Princess Charlene Caught In ‘$18 Million Scandal’?

This week, New Idea reports Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have been rocked by wild accusations from the French media. According to the magazine Voici, Albert has signed an “ultra-confidential contract” promising to pay Charlene $18 million a year to return to his side and carry out her royal duties. The rumor comes shortly after Charlene’s return to Monaco after her year-long absence due to medical issues. But anonymous sources close to the couple have vehemently denied the accusation. “Of course, she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn’t have to pay her to stay,” a source told Page Six.

But another French tabloid suggests that Charlene may very well still be getting a generous sum for her return to Monaco—something she could need since she isn’t paid a salary. “Prince Albert would himself pay a tidy sum to the princess so that she appears at his side at public events,” another source told Paris Match Belgium. “Of course, the princess enjoys huge perks, but ready cash is not guaranteed… It would make sense for Charlene to try to secure her own guaranteed income.”

Is Princess Charlene Being Paid Off?

It’s so much harder to disprove this kind of nasty rumor than it is to spread it. While it’s easy to speculate about whether or not Charlene was secretly paid to return to Monaco—especially since her year-long absence was shrouded in mystery—how do you go about proving that a supposedly secret contract doesn’t exist? All we can do is point out the unlikelihood of such a scenario, and it truly does seem extremely unlikely. First of all, there is the denial.

An insider told Page Six, “After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities.” We have more reason to believe this sentiment than the salacious unfounded gossip being spread by the French tabloids.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Charlene’s absence was due to genuine health concerns. She first fell ill during a trip to her native South Africa. Soon after, the princess also experienced complications related to a previous ENT procedure that she spent the next six months recovering from. And after a series of corrective surgeries, Charlene returned to Monaco to be with her husband and children in late 2021. And during Charlene’s latest public appearance, she seemed truly happy to be with her family again at long last.

The Tabloids On Albert And Charlene

Celebrity gossip magazines have doubted the sincerity of Charlene and Albert’s marriage for years now. Last year, we confronted a story from the Globe claiming Albert wished Charlene was more like his mother Grace Kelly. Then the very same tabloid claimed Charlene was demanding a $500 million divorce from her deathbed. And most recently, the publication claimed Charlene planned to flee Monaco with her children. Obviously, the tabloids have never quite gotten it right when it comes to the royal family of Monaco.

More Stories From Suggest