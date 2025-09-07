President Trump Asks Supporters to Help Him ‘Get to Heaven’ Through Donations

Continuing to hope for a good afterlife, President Trump has asked his supporters to help him get to Heaven through donations.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent fundraising email, President Trump started by stating, “I want to try and get to heaven.” He then requested his supporters to donate $15 during a “24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ.”

Referring to the July 2024 assassination attempt that occurred during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Trump encouraged his supporters to donate to his spot in Heaven.

“Last year, I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin,” Trump stated in the email, per The Independent. “My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!”

Trump continued, “But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin’s bullet, but by the grace of the almighty God, I did.”

“SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call of Duty,” Trump pointed out. “But I can’t do it alone.”

President Trump Said He Heard He’s ‘Not Doing Well’ In Getting Into Heaven

The donation email was sent out just days after President Trump revealed he had admitted to hearing that he was “not doing well” in getting into heaven. He said he hoped that by solving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, he could have a great afterlife.

“If I can save 7,000 a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty – I want to try to get to heaven if possible,” he said during his Aug. 19 interview on Fox & Friends. “I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated later that day she didn’t believe President Trump was joking about his concerns regarding his spot in heaven.

“I think the president was serious,” she said. “I think the president wants to get to heaven.”

She then told reporters, “I hope we all do in this room as well.”

Days following the email and interview, many Americans began questioning if President Trump was doing well, healthwise. However, the world leader debunked the rumors by declaring, “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”