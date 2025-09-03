president-trump-makes-tv-appearance-as-rumors-about-his-health-circulate

Days after rumors about his health started circulating, President Trump made a TV appearance to discuss some changes within the Department of Defense.

Videos by Suggest

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsweek that President Trump had an “exciting” announcement to make

During his Sept. 2 appearance, which was delayed for nearly an hour, Trump announced that the Space Force would be moving to Huntsville, Alabama. He referred to Huntsville as “Rocket City.”

“The U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville,” Trump explained. “Forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City.”

President Trump further pointed out that the move will result in more than 30,000 jobs in Alabama. “And probably much more than that,” he predicted. “And hundreds of millons of dollars of investment. Most importantly, this decision will help America defend and dominate the high frontier, as they call it.”

The Public Didn’t See President Trump For Days

Concerns about President Trump’s health surfaced after he wasn’t seen for days. He also did not have any public appearances during the Labor Day weekend.

Despite not being seen by the public, the world leader made numerous social media posts. He also made sure to let everyone know that he had “never felt better” in his life amid the rumors about his health.

The health speculation also circulated a couple of months after Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. His doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella shared that the president underwent a “comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies.”

Barbabella also stated, “Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency.”

Barbabella then said the condition is a “benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

Leavitt confirmed the examination was ordered after Trump had “noted mild swelling in his lower legs.”

“Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or arterial disease,” Leavitt said. Per Barbabella’s letter, Trump’s lab testing was all “within normal limits.”

Barbabella further noted that Trump underwent an echocardiogram as well. “No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified,” he added.

President Trump addressed the latest round of rumors about his health during his press conference on Sept. 2. When asked if he had heard about the many social media users asking if he had passed away, he replied, “No. Really? I didn’t see that.”

He acknowledged that he was aware people questioned his illness, as he had seen “reports.” However, he didn’t know about the conspiracy theories about his death.

“That’s pretty serious stuff,” he pointed out. “I knew they were saying like, ‘Is he okay? How’s he feeling?’ I had heard that, but I didn’t hear that to that extent.”