Pregnant ‘Survivor’ Winner Hospitalized After Being Rear-Ended

A pregnant Survivor champ was hospitalized after a car accident and turned the whole thing into a social media selfie-op.

Videos by Suggest

Survivor 46 winner Kenzie Petty, who announced she was pregnant with her second child last September, took to Instagram on March 27 to share the harrowing story.

“Hey, so just a PSA for everyone to really pay attention when you’re driving cuz I got rear-ended and it ended up in the hospital!!!” the 31-year-old began in an extremely lengthy caption alongside a series of selfies from her hospital bed.

The reality TV personality continued, sharing that she had just gotten home “after almost 32 hours, some scary moments,” and would be “keeping a close eye for the rest of my pregnancy.” Petty added, “It’s hard to be a funny haha girl when things go not funny haha very quick, but I just really feel the need make a lil PSA cuz you truly never know when it’s gonna happen to you, and it happens fast.”

The Survivor fan favorite included photos of her grinning in her hospital bed, another flashing a peace sign, and an ultrasound of her upcoming little one.

The Survivor champ shared some “positives” from her hospital stay, including a reunion with a high school friend who was her nurse (the carousel ends with a throwback snap of the duo). “It was nice to catch up with her,” Petty wrote, also noting that she is “still pregnant” and that “the hospital food was actually pretty good!!”

Pregnant ‘Survivor’ Winner Urges Fans to ‘Pack Those Hospital Bags Just in Case’

The salon owner also gave a “shoutout to the greatest doula in the world,” her family, her clients, and her husband, “Jackson, for being the best husband and partner in the entire universe and holding it down.” Petty also thanked her “midwives, providers & the incredible nurses on call for all the informed care, and my friends who checked in with endless support along the way.”

She urged her followers to “go ahead and pack those hospital bags just in case,” and to “keep ur eyes on the road even if you’ve driven them a million times,” she concluded.

Of course, Survivor fans jumped to the comments, happy Petty and her upcoming baby are okay.

“So happy that you are ok! ❤️ and y’all were rocking those updos! 😂,” one top comment read, referring to the throwback pic. “Grateful you and baby are okay! Love you kenzie!” another fan wrote. “I’m so sorry this happened to you, and I’m glad to hear you’re safe!” a third fan chimed in.

Petty first announced she and her husband, Jackson, were expecting baby number two back on Sept. 23. She shared the news on Instagram with a sweet carousel of photos featuring her 12-month-old son, Beau, and the words “Big Brother.”

“Ooops we did it again ❤️ Another Petty person joining our little squad in May!!” she wrote at the time. “As always thank you @kara.perry.photography for capturing our growing family and cracking me up by saying I hope people don’t think this is your ‘I’m doing big brother’ announcement ❤️.”