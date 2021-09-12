Portia De Rossi Jealous Of Ellen DeGeneres And Jennifer Aniston, Threatening To Leave?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi started dating in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008. Ever since then, rumors have swirled about jealousy and divorce. For a while, stories would pop up about Jennifer Aniston getting in between the couple. Is de Rossi really worried about her wife’s relationship with the Friends star? Here’s what we found in our investigation.

Portia De Rossi Warning Jennifer Aniston?

In a 2018 story from New Idea, de Rossi warned Jennifer Aniston to stay away from DeGeneres. The trio had a nasty dinner with Courteney Cox where tensions boiled up, a source revealed. De Rossi confronted Aniston and accused her of being a bad influence. An insider said, “It was a pretty dramatic end to the night and Portia seemed pretty angry.” De Rossi was apparently upset because she believed Aniston was bad-mouthing her.

Gossip Cop took this story to a source close to DeGeneres. We were exclusively told de Rossi and DeGeneres had “literally never been happier.” The night out in question did happen, but there were no shouting matches or anything of the sort. Everyone had a grand old time, so this was a non-story.

Ellen In Love With Jennifer Aniston?

Flash forward to 2019 and NW claimed DeGeneres was in love with Aniston. An insider said, “Ellen has always had the hots for Jen … she’s adored Jen since she was on Friends. She was a huge fan of the show.” De Rossi was not happy to learn about the crush and was jealous that DeGeneres would rather spend time with the Leprechaun star. An insider explained, “Things aren’t good between them right now and Jen is caught in the middle.”

This tabloid completely ignored the fact that de Rossi and Aniston are also friends. Aniston helped support the launch of the Arrested Development star’s art company General Public. A source close to DeGeneres simply laughed this story off. Everyone’s friends here, but DeGeneres’s heart is still with the Scream 2 star.

Split Over Kiss?

The National Enquirer reported that de Rossi was leaving DeGeneres over an on-screen kiss with Aniston. In a comical attempt to draw attention away from her friendship with George Bush, Degeneres kissed both Howard Stern and Aniston on her talk show. A so-called pal said, “Now Ellen can’t stop gushing about Jen, and it’s turned into a crush.” De Rossi was apparently livid, and a source said that “it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Portia leaves Ellen for good.”

The kiss with Aniston was obviously in jest. As Gossip Cop already pointed out, Aniston and de Rossi are friends as well. De Rossi and DeGeneres are still together, so all of these stories were obviously bogus.