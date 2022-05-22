Portia De Rossi Allegedly Ordering Ellen DeGeneres To ‘Get Help’ Amid Rumors Of Troubled Marriage, Anonymous Source Says

Is Portia de Rossi urging Ellen DeGeneres to seek professional help? One report says the impending end of Ellen means their marriage is worse than ever. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ellen’s At End Of Her Rope!’

Per the Globe, DeGeneres is not taking the end of her talk show very well at all. According to an insider, Portia de Rossi and other close confidants think she desperately needs to get help. They explain that an Emmy snub led to further heartache since she was not nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show in her farewell season. The snitch says, “It’s a slap in the face… she’s furious and vowing to get her revenge one day, and it’s got Portia pretty freaked out.”

Another source says DeGeneres is “tired and jumpy” because her “anxiety has kicked up.” Portia de Rossi apparently fears for her wife enough that she wants DeGeneres to seek professional help. They conclude, “The hope is that Ellen listens to Portia especially since their marriage hasn’t been in a great place.”

How Is Ellen DeGeneres Doing?

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, DeGeneres spoke glowingly about what she’s accomplished over her career. She’s proud to be a successful TV host who is a married lesbian: “It shouldn’t be any different than someone who has a talk show who’s a heterosexual person. But it does mean something, and I am proud of that. I’m really thankful.” DeGeneres doesn’t sound bitter at all here and is naturally looking back on all she accomplished.

In the same interview, DeGeneres gave a sneak peek of her plans after the show ends. De Rossi is gifting her a trip to Rwanda to visit the now completed Ellen DeGeneres Campus for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. This is de Rossi’s way of helping DeGeneres.

She’s Pro Therapy

For the record, therapy isn’t a bad thing or something to be attacked. DeGeneres herself has been in therapy before. When she came out in the 1990s, she faced relentless bullying and a drying up of career opportunities. She told Good Housekeeping: “I moved out of L.A., went into a severe depression, started seeing a therapist, and had to go on antidepressants for the first time in my life… it was scary and lonely.” Bearing this in mind, it’s not like therapy is something she would be dead set against as this story implies.

Finally, real friends don’t talk to tabloids. De Rossi definitely isn’t talking to tabloids, so how could these sources get this information? Not a soul in DeGeneres’ life who would care enough about her to recommend professional help would then turn around and blab about it to this heartless rag.

Other Bogus Gossip

Last year, the Globe claimed DeGeneres was quitting Hollywood forever. She’s still there to finish her show and serves as a producer on many more. It also once attacked DeGeneres’ personal hygiene. There are no depths this outlet will not stoop to. This is not a legitimate news source.

More Stories From Suggest