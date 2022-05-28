Portia De Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres Supposedly Nearly Divorced Over Toxic Workplace Scandal Last Year, Sketchy Source Said

Did Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres split up last year? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about the two finally getting divorced after spending years drifting apart. Let’s look back on that story to learn what, if anything, came to fruition.

First Ellen’s Show, Now Her Marriage

Per Woman’s Day, DeGeneres’ and de Rossi’s marriage was irreparably strained because of the toxic workplace allegations. “Portia obviously knew Ellen could be a little difficult at themes, but always put it down to stress,” a source said. The two were apparently only sticking together for the sake of DeGeneres’ career.

With the Ellen DeGeneres Show coming to an end, de Rossi supposedly could find no compelling reason to stick around. An insider concluded, “Portia is considering the ramifications of divorce, and she’s relishing alone time.”

Could Portia De Rossi Leave Ellen DeGeneres?

Contrary to this story, Portia de Rossi always had Ellen DeGeneres’ back when the allegations were coming down. While the two did live apart, that was strictly temporary while work was done on their house. They were still in business together, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Surprising no one, this outlet botched yet another story of celebrity divorce. De Rossi and DeGeneres are still together even as this week marks DeGeneres’ final episode of her show. De Rossi was there to support her. She sat in the front row where both had tears in their eyes. This is the end of an era in their lives, and they’ll move into the next chapter together. Literally.

As a birthday present, de Rossi is gifting DeGeneres with a visit to her completed Campus for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda. The vacation is the only plan DeGeneres has formally confirmed, but she says she may go back on tour doing stand-up because de Rossi enjoys it. All of this is proof that they’re planning a future together, not apart.

More Bogus Gossip

Not long after predicting divorce, Woman’s Day struck again with a story about DeGeneres going broke. She’s among the wealthiest women in Hollywood, so that was absurd. Even more absurd was its story about DeGeneres harboring a secret son. That is simply not true. If DeGeneres was raising a kid for the last decade, surely someone would have noticed.

Dating back to at least 2018, this tabloid has regularly predicted the end of de Rossi and DeGeneres’ marriage. It’s just business as usual to see this myth pop back up. Gossip Cop has no doubt we’ll see this rumor pop up once again in the coming year. It’s still totally false.

