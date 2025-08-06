popular-relationship-podcaster-reveals-engagement

The beloved podcaster behind the hit relationship podcast Dear Future Wifey is officially off the market.

Laterras R. Whitfield, the creator and host of the acclaimed, award-winning podcast, is officially engaged. The 47-year-old took to Instagram recently to drop the news on his fans.

“You’ve often heard me say, ‘Friend to fiancée.” Well, a beautiful Black queen I met a year and a half ago—once just a platonic friend seeking relationship advice—has become the woman who will soon carry my last name,” the podcaster wrote in part alongside several mysterious snaps with he and his obfuscated soon to be bride.

Indeed, Whitfield is holding back for a reason…

“Her identity will remain a mystery… until she walks down the aisle,” he added in the caption.

He also added that the wedding (which will take place in Dallas this November, according to the Los Angeles Sentinel) will be open to fans to witness for themselves. “Get ready for the livestream of a love story fulfilled,” the podcaster wrote.

Fans of Show Their Support for Beloved Relationship Podcaster Following His Engagement: ‘LOVE WINS!’

Of course, fans flooded the comments section to congratulate Whitfield on his upcoming nuptials.

“So happy for you and your beautiful fiancé!” one onlooker wrote. “Congrats, Laterras!! You deserveeee all the good things,” another fan gushed. “Leeeeets go!!! Congrats My Guy!! Super Happy for you! Couldn’t have happened to a better person! Gods Timing! LOVE WINS!” a third estatic fan exclaimed.

However, at least one fan asked the question likely on a lot of folks’ minds…

“So happy for you and sis. Bro question: does the podcast name change to simply “Wifey” now?” one fan asked.

Unsurprisingly, the podcaster responded with, “Nope. Branding stays consistent.”

Laterras R. Whitfield in 2024. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Whitfield launched Dear Future Wifey in 2020 as a way to heal and grow after past relationship challenges. Focused on transparency, self-improvement, and faith, the podcast gained popularity for its honest and emotional episodes. Over ten seasons, it has featured both public figures and everyday people discussing love, loss, and commitment.

This year also marks big milestones for the Dear Future Wifey podcast—its fifth anniversary in April and tenth season in May. Distributed by Urban One, the award-winning podcast is loved for its honest conversations on love, vulnerability, and accountability, especially within African American communities.