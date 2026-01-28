Popular Radio DJ Says He’s Leaving Show at End of 2026

After five years at Triple J Lunch, popular radio DJ Dave Woodhead announced he is leaving the show later this year.

Woodhead broke the news earlier this month by sharing a checklist of items he planned to do throughout 2026. At the bottom of the list reads, “Find a new job…”

The popular radio DJ then spoke out about the plan. “Big announcement right now on Triple J Lunch, and that is that 2026 will be the final year that I host this program,” he stated in a recent Instagram post. “This is not me coming in first day of work and saying I’m quitting. No. Even though that is a classic Woodhead move.”

Woodhead then shared, “No, this is at the end of 2026. If you’ve been rocking with me since 2020, which is six years ago now, uh, thank you very much. I hope you got one more year of Woodhead left in you.”

“And if this is your first joining us on lunch, then welcome to the program,” he continued. “You’re going to have a very fun time hanging out with myself and producer Campbell. We’ve got plans out the wazoo. We got schemes. We got scams.”

Woodhead further added,” We may be even hijink or two.”

Fans took to the comment section of express their love and support for the beloved radio DJ.

“You are the reason I started listening to triple J again,” one fan wrote. “Your voice is the only voice that didn’t make me go to Spotify. Cheers to you Woodhead you fn legend.”

Another added, “I love your show and the energy you bring to it, going to be another great year listening to you.”

The Beloved Radio DJ is Stepping More than a Year After Bryce Mills Stepped Down From Triple J Breakfast

The announcement comes a year and a half after Triple J star Bryce Mills announced he had stepped away from his breakfast role. He revealed last month that he was walking away from the national broadcaster altogether.

“It’s been a year since I quit my safe and financially predictable radio job – a decision that was always going to be a leap of fait,” Mills stated. “After a few months I felt some of my creative senses re-emerging, and some of the weird physical symptoms I’d gotten used to start to fade away (goodbye random eye twitching and vertigo).”

After stepping back from Triple J, Mills resumed work on his documentary, which he finished last May. “So, I finished the doco and posted it on YouTube in May, excited to feel a bit of creative dopamine and work out the next step of this freelance situation,” he added. “