Popular ’70s Band Sets Farewell Tour: ‘A Long Time Coming’

A beloved ’70s band is saying goodbye, announcing a farewell tour to generations of fans.

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Orleans bassist and vocalist Lance Hoppen revealed on social media that the pop-rock group plans to stop touring after this year.

“Hi. Lance here with an important announcement for all Orleans fans,” began a March 17 Facebook post from Hoppen, who co-founded the band in 1972 and is the only remaining member of the classic lineup.

“Last Saturday we played our first show of 2026, which is the beginning of year 54 for Orleans as a live band,” Hoppen continued. “In recent years, I’ve polled the audiences to ask ‘how many have never seen an Orleans show?’ The hands go up, and I’ve said, ‘It’s a good thing you didn’t wait any longer!’ That was never more true than it is today.”

The band’s bassist and vocalist added that “for a variety of reasons, I’ve decided that this will be the final year for Orleans as a live band.” Hoppen admitted to being “conflicted” about the decision, which was not made “quickly nor lightly.” While he anticipates missing “the gigs, the fans, the joy of playing,” he explained that “the travel has become more and more difficult due to extreme weather, the airlines, rising costs, my increasing age … It’s time to turn the page.”

Lance Hoppen Reveals Orleans Plans to Play Over 40 Shows in 2026

“Orleans will play 40+ shows this year,” he continued. “You can always see the current schedule on the Tour Dates page of OrleansOnline.net. We will finish up on the “Rock ‘n’ Romance” cruise next March 13-20 … so there is literally one year left if you want to catch Orleans live before it’s too late.”

Hoppen continued, “I wish to honor and acknowledge ALL the fine musicians who have been a part of this journey,” giving special thanks to John Hall, Wells Kelly, and his brother Larry Hoppen for “uplifting an 18-year-old kid into their adult world.”

He added that their “vote of confidence shaped the course of my life forever after.” Hoppen concluded by saying he is “eternally grateful for all the fans and friends I’ve made along the way. Without YOU, none of this would have been possible. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Fans Show Their Support in Wake of Orleans’ Farewell Tour Announcement

Of course, fans voiced their support in the comments section of the post.

“I love you guys. I had the privilege of seeing you live many times at The Chance Theater in New York back in the ’70s and ’80s, and those shows left a lasting impression on me,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

“As a former announcer at WPDH and lifelong cover musician, thank you for your years of musicianship, shows, heartfelt lyrics and your incredible bass lines – many of which I’ve stolen over the years. See you on Cape Cod this summer!!” another fan added.

“So many memories tied to the band and your incredible music,” yet another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, Orleans was formed in Woodstock, New York, in 1972 by John Hall, Larry Hoppen, and Wells Kelly. Hoppen’s younger brother, Lance, joined later that year. The band named itself after the New Orleans-style music they played.

(L-R) Larry Hoppen, Wells Kelly, Lance Hoppen, and John Hall of Orleans in 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The group scored two Top 10 hits with “Dance With Me” in 1975 and “Still the One” in 1976.