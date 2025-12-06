Pop Star Comes Out as Transmasculine, Nonbinary

A beloved international pop star has come out as transmasculine and nonbinary, revealing the news on their 20th birthday.

Cocona, a member of the global hip-hop and R&B group XG, shared the news in a birthday post on the group’s Instagram account on Friday.

“Today, I turned 20. As I reach this new chapter in my life, I want to share something that’s been in my heart for a long time,” the popstar explained in the statement. “I am AFAB transmasculine non-binary. Earlier this year, I had top surgery.”

“I was born and perceived as female, but that label never represented who I truly am,” Cocona continued. “I live in a way that feels more masculine and true to who I am. The hardest thing I’ve ever faced was accepting and embracing myself. But as I slowly began to do that, I was able to open a new door. That moment changed the way I see and understand the world, and it gave me the courage and strength to grow. Now, I can finally say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with who I am inside.’”

Cocona Credits Parents, Bandmates, and Producer in Their Coming Out Journey

In the statement, Cocona credited their XG bandmates, producer and label CEO Simon Jakops, and their parents as the reason they were “able to come this far.” The pop star also expressed gratitude “for every miracle that brought us together” and their current path.

“This message turned out a bit long, but I just want to say thank you — for walking beside me and for supporting me all this way,” the rapper concluded. “I’m so excited for the future we’ll continue to create together with XG and XGALX [the group’s label].”

The seven-piece hip-hop and R&B group, consisting of members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona, debuted in 2022.