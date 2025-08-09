Pop Singer Misses Concert Due to ‘Body Aches and a General Decline in His Condition’

An internationally beloved pop singer was forced to drop out of a major concert in Japan due to health concerns.

On July 18, PLEDIS Entertainment revealed that Dohoon, a member of the K-pop group TWS, had fallen ill during preparations for their concert. Following a hospital visit, doctors recommended he take time to rest. Consequently, Dohoon was unable to perform at the group’s concert in Fukuoka that same day.

“We would like to make an announcement regarding TWS member Dohoon’s health and schedule,” PLEDIS Entertainment wrote in a statement.

Singer Dohoon of TWS. (Photo by HLL/Imazins via Getty Images)

“While preparing for the concert, Dohoon began experiencing body aches and a general decline in his condition, for which he sought medical treatment,” they continued. “Following the doctor’s advice that he needs sufficient rest and recovery, he will not be participating in today’s (July 18) second show of the “2025 TWS TOUR ‘24/7:WITH:US’ IN JAPAN” in Fukuoka. We ask for your kind understanding.”

“Although Dohoon is very eager to perform, we place his health as our top priority and plan to adjust his upcoming schedules flexibly as needed,” they added. “We will do our utmost to ensure that Dohoon recovers quickly and can greet fans again in good health.”

The Singer Recently Opened Up About the Group’s First Single Blowing Up

TWS burst onto the K-pop scene on January 22, 2024, with their debut mini album, Sparkling Blue. Their lead single, “plot twist,” quickly captured attention, dominating multiple Korean charts, including Apple Music. In a groundbreaking achievement, it became the first boy group track in six years to top Melon’s annual chart, joining the ranks of legendary hits like BIGBANG’s “Bang Bang Bang” and iKON’s “Love Scenario.”

Dohoon recently opened up about how their debut singe, “plot twist” immeduately dound the group an audience.

“We were so grateful that it received so much love from the beginning,” the singer told Billboard earlier this year. “Since it’s our debut track that captures our youth, I feel even more thankful that people connected with it more than we could have ever hoped for.”