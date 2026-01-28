Pop Punk Band Backs out of Big Tour ‘to Rest’

A popular pop-punk band was forced to back out of a major tour after its members struggled both physically and mentally.

In a statement on Instagram, the bandmates of Four Year Strong announced they would be pulling out of the UK/EU tour alongside All Time Low.

“Unfortunately, Four Year Strong will no longer be joining the tour,” the pop punk band revealed. “This was a difficult decision, but after a very busy year, the band needs to take some time to rest and focus on our health and well-being.”

The bandmates further shared, “We’re incredibly grateful to All Time Low and the entire team for their understanding, and we’re sorry to everyone who was looking forward to seeing us on this run. We truly hope to be back out with you all very soon. Thank you for your continued support — it means everything to us.”

Although many were quick to support the band, others questioned the decision.

“This is nothing against you, have your well deserved rest, but why does every band overbook?” one Instagram user wrote. “In the last year I had four artists skip Europe due to feeling stressed. Is there so much pressure? Are there external forces? Is it the market? It doesn’t take too much brain power to notice that 2 US legs and a European leg in 6-8 Months time is too much. So I wonder why does the booking even happen?”

Another Instagram user stated, “Sad. Love the band, but the question is why to agree the tour, put the name on the board, and then to back off. Pretty sure that I’m not the only one who cares not about ATL, and bought tickets to see FYS.”

The Pop Punk Band Was Formed More Than 20 Years Ago

The pop punk band was first formed in 2001. The group is known for the singles “Wasting Time (Eternal Summer)” and “We All Float Down Here.”

So far, the band has released eight studio albums, with its recent album, Analysis Paralysis, debuting in August 2024.

During a 2024 interview with Chorus.FM, bandmates Dan O’Connor and Alan Day spoke about the group’s newer music.

“Well, we’ve been playing ‘Uncooked’ and it’s really fun,” the bandmates stated. “That’s a super fun one. My favorite song that I’m really excited about is a different song for us, especially in the live setting, and I’m really excited to figure out how to fit that in a live setting. It is called ‘Out of Touch.'”

“That song rocks. I love that song so much,” they said. “I’d like to play all of the new songs.”

“We are writing cool songs,” they then added. “But also are being able to creatively spread our wings and push the boundaries of what our band is supposed to be, and trying to broaden that as well.”