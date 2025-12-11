Plane Crashes on Major Interstate, Lands on Top of Car

A person has been hospitalized after a small landed on top of the vehicle they were in before it crashed on a major Florida interstate.

According to Fox35, the plane crash occurred on Interstate 95 in Cocoa during Monday evening’s rush hour commute. The accident was caught on camera and video.

The aircraft, which was identified as a fixed-wing multi-engine Beechcraft 55, was attempting to make an emergency landing on the interstate when it landed on a 2023 Toyota Camry.

Two people were on the plane. The pilot, identified as a 27-year-old Florida man, and a passenger, another 27-year-old man who is from Temple Terrace. Neither of them was hurt in the crash.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as a 57-year-old woman, was taken to nearby Viera Hospital for minor injuries. Her condition is unknown.

There Were Two Plane Crashes in Central Florida On Monday

Hours before the rush hour plane crash, another aircraft ended up on a roadway during an emergency landing.

Fox35 reported that the first plane crash occurred at approximately 2 p.m. local time on a road in Deland. Two people on board were injured and taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement officials stated that the aircraft was a single-engine Cessna. One person on board the plane was taken by air to a nearby hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance.

A witness shared that the plane was flying unusually low over a nearby high school right before the crash.

“I saw that it was extremely low,” the witness said. “Maybe 100 feet above the ground. I knew that it was a problem for sure.”

Following the crash, the plane rested on its side with the door hanging open. There were visible skid marks in the dirt.

Details about the passengers’ conditions remain unknown.