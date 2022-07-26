Cruel Gossip Says Pink Supposedly ‘Packed On’ 90 Pounds, Apparently Risking Career

Has Pink‘s recent weight gain landed her in a career crisis? One tabloid claims the pop singer isn’t looking like herself lately. Let’s check in on the three-time Grammy winner.

‘Hefty’ Pink ‘Too Pudgy To Perform’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Pink’s days of acrobatic stunts may be over. According to the article, the “What About Us” singer now weighs in at 210 pounds, leaving the future of her performing career uncertain. “People have noticed she’s really put on the poundage,” an insider spills. “Most of it is down to stress and anxiety. Eating has been her coping mechanism and she hasn’t denied herself anything in the way of food and drink. Carbs are her weakness!”

The tabloid recalls Pink’s open struggle with panic attacks, insisting that the stress of not being able to perform her signature aerial stunts is sure to take its toll. “Even if she finds a way to do them, she must realize her days of high-wire acts are numbered unless she gets her weight under control,” the tipster concludes.

Is Pink’s Weight Out Of Control?

Baggy clothing never fails to completely fool the tabloids. Pink didn’t suddenly gain 90 pounds overnight—she just stepped out in an oversized t-shirt and a pair of loose-fitting joggers. We tracked the tabloid’s photos back to a sighting of Pink leaving the Greenwich Hotel in New York City in late June. The Daily Mail also obtained footage of the singer arriving at the establishment—this time wearing a hot pink cropped jacket—and she looked as stunning as she always has.

Clearly, the tabloid saw an opportunity to mislead readers and jumped at it. Pink isn’t suddenly in a weight crisis, and we strongly doubt it’s affected her career. But, interestingly, the magazine doesn’t mention the fact that the singer actually hasn’t been performing any aerial stunts lately. It has nothing to do with anyone’s weight, however. It’s mostly due to the hip operation she underwent late last year. Back in November, the “Please Don’t Leave Me” rocker detailed her harrowing recovery from the surgery, revealing that she would have to walk with crutches for at least six weeks.

She also insisted that she would make a full recovery. If that includes acrobatics, we’re not sure. But what we do know is that Pink’s lack of aerial performances doesn’t have anything to do with her weight, contrary to the tabloid’s story. Besides, weight ultimately has very little to do with performing, and it’s shameful to see this sort of pathetic language. .

More Body-Shaming From The Tabloid

Pink is far from the only celebrity to get this cruel treatment from the National Enquirer. Last year, the outlet claimed Vin Diesel was sparking health fears after his recent weight gain. Then the magazine reported Johnny Depp was worrying his friends after packing on the pounds. And more recently, the publication alleged Amal Clooney ordered George to get back in shape. It’s obvious that the Enquirer doesn’t have the tact to handle the sensitive topic of weight gain, let alone health.

