Pilot, Passenger Walk Away After Near-Tragic Plane Crash on Busy Road

A pilot and passenger barely escaped disaster when a small plane nosedived onto a busy road in the UK, according to their flight club. Both occupants sat in the cockpit, visibly stunned, moments after their aircraft crashed into the A419 in Gloucestershire at 4:45 PM on Tuesday, as shown in photos from the scene.

One of the plane’s wings broke off upon impact, scattering debris across the roadway as motorists queued behind the wreck. Drivers quickly exited their vehicles to assist the pilot and passenger, who were seen emerging from the damaged aircraft with the help of bystanders.

According to spokesperson Chris Cooper, the Cotswold Gliding Club owned the aircraft, where both men hold membership, per the Telegraph.

Two members of the Cotswold Gliding Club were taken to hospital with minor injuries to be checked on after an incident involving one of the club’s motorized gliders,” Cooper explained. He also stated that the Air Accidents Investigation Branch is currently examining the crash.

The Cotswold Gliding Club, as stated on its website, ranks among the largest in the country, boasting approximately 150 members.

First responders on the scene included an air ambulance from the Great Western Air Ambulance, as reported by the Telegraph. One eyewitness noted that the small plane seemed to have “stalled and nosedived” before the crash.

Authorities reported that no vehicles on the ground were damaged in the crash. However, the road remained closed for more than five hours while they cleaned up the scene.

Meanwhile, the current condition of the plane’s occupants is unknown.