Pilot Killed, Passenger Injured After Small Plane Crashes in Residential Area



A pilot has died after their small plane crashed in a residential area in Savannah, Georgia on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Videos by Suggest

The Savannah Police Department revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

close to 11 p.m. local time the small plane crash occurred in the 200 block of E. 66th Street.

The pilot of the small plane died in the crash. However, a passenger onboard the aircraft managed to survive with minor injuries.

“The FAA will investigate further, no one on the ground was injured,” the police department confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, the Savannah Union Firefighters revealed they responded to the area of Habersham Street and East 66th Street for a downed aircraft at approximately 9:46 p.m. local time.

“Savannah Fire was notified of a crashed aircraft with unknown injuries or entrapments. A full Technical Rescue (TRT) response was dispatched on the assignment,” the post reads. “The first arriving unit confirmed the crash and updated responding units of two patients entrapped.”

It was further revealed, “Savannah Union Firefighters from IAFF Local 574 worked with great haste to extricate the patients in order for them to be transported to a hospital.”



Eight units responded to the crash. Fire officials then added, “This is an active scene. The area will be closed to allow for investigation and removal of the aircraft.”

First responders on the scene worked quickly to free the pilot and passenger, who were trapped inside the plane. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the pilot succumbed to his injuries.

Officials also confirmed that no one on the ground was injured.

Savannah Police Department Announces Roads Remain Close Amid Small Plane Crash Investigation

Law enforcement also revealed in a separate X post a little after 10 a.m. local time on Monday that the 200 block of E. 66th Street remained closed to nonresidents due to the plane crash investigation. “Please plan an alternative route through the area.”

WJCL also reported that flight data did confirm the small plane departed Miami and was traveling to Savannah.

Details about the pilot and passenger remain unknown. The cause of the crash is being investigated, with no further details revealed.

The small plane crash in Savannah comes just weeks after two 27-year-olds were killed in a crash in northwestern Georgia. That accident happened in the western part of Paulding County. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news.

USA Today reported at the time that authorities discovered a 1974 Grumman American Aviation Corporation AA-5 fixed-wing single-engine aircraft crashed nose-down in a wooded area. Inside the plane was 27-year-old flight instructor Sungwook Lee of Daytona Beach, Florida. Flight student Johnathan Lara from Powder Springs, Georgia, also 27 years old, was also found in the plane. Both were confirmed dead on the scene.

