pilot-dies-after-world-war-i-replica-plane-catches-fire-and-crashes-in-tragic-accident

A pilot flying a World War I replica plane in upstate New York tragically lost his life on Saturday when the plane caught fire and crashed.

Videos by Suggest

Brian T. Coughlin, a dedicated volunteer and board member of the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome museum in Red Hook, N.Y., was piloting a replica of a WWI Fokker D-VIII during an airshow when the aircraft “went down at the southern end of the runway,” according to a statement from the museum.

The Red Hook Police Department, which arrived at the scene around 2:58 p.m. An investigation by the department revealed that “unknown mechanical issues” led to the engine catching fire and subsequently crashing.

Coughlin, 60, was the only person on the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Until their investigations conclude, we have no further information,” the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome museum added in its statement. “We ask all to respect Brian’s memory by not speculating about his death.”

Meanwhile, Coughlin’s biography on the museum’s website presents him as someone who had a strong connection to the Aerodrome. He took on various roles there, influenced by his childhood spent around vintage aircraft.

“He’s built several Fokker Triplane replicas, a Fokker DVIII replica, and restored so many other vintage flying machines that we’ve lost count. Recently he’s been instrumental in returning our Bleriot XII, Hanriot, SPAD VII, and Fokker Triplane to the flightline,” his biography details.

A Tribute to Veteran Pilot Brian T. Coughlin Was Posted to YouTube

Meanwhile, a tribute to the veteran pilot was posted to YouTube.

“Brian Coughlin tragically lost his life on Saturday, October 5, 2024, flying his Fokker DVIII during the airshow at Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome,” the video’s caption reads. “I’ve watched Brian many times at the Aerodrome and always had great respect for his airplane, his flying skills and knowledge of vintage aircraft. I was fortunate to chat with him on July 27, 2024, and ask him a few questions about the Fokker DVIII. He was more than willing to spend some time with me and share information regarding the aircraft.”

The comments to the YouTube video are filled with wellwishers.

“Condolences. The aerodrome was a special place for me when I was a teenager. May those that knew him grow in strength from his memory,” one comment read. “Thanks for posting…..those were some priceless anecdotes. He always seemed sincerely happy to talk to the public. Such a tragedy,” a second person added.

“My heart is broken. May he RIP,’ a third person wrote.