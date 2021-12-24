Pillsbury Has A Limited Edition Hot Cocoa Rolls Complete With Marshmallow Icing, But You Got To Act Fast

Imagine yourself on Christmas morning snuggled up on the couch. Coffee in hand, blanket on lap, your family opening presents. There’s a fire crackling in the fireplace. (Okay, maybe there’s just a heating pad warming your feet.) And, maybe the family had the forethought to buy you something that wasn’t a robe! Exciting, right? There’s just one thing missing. But, luckily, Pillsbury has just the thing we’ve been craving.

Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls

This is not a drill! Pillsbury has released their limited edition Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls and we can’t stress how important it is that you get them ASAP! We can’t imagine anything cozier and sweeter than these ooey-gooey rolls of goodness, and the fact that they’re easy to bake makes them even sweeter. They also come with marshmallow icing and we’re drooling at just the thought of them!

Whether you want them for an after-dinner treat, brunch item, or mid afternoon snack, you need to act fast and add them to the grocery order now. Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls contain five large rolls, instead of eight (which come in a cinnamon roll package), so you might just want to pickup two (or three).

Rave Reviews For Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls

People are obsessed with these limited-edition rolls and so many wish that they were available year-round. However, we think it just makes them more special to be available during the holidays.

One reviewer stated, “These rolls are delicious and the perfect treat for the holidays (though personally, I would eat them year-round!). My kids and I all loved them!” Another stated, “This morning my husband surprised me and made these scrumptious Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls for breakfast. They were delicious!”

And still, another commented, “I need candles or wax melts to have this scent in my home all day. These hot cocoa rolls are delicious and smell amazing! I would like to see these sold in stores all year round. They are even better than regular cinnamon rolls!”

Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls retails for $4.49 for one 17.5 oz pack, and was sent to most major retailers nationwide. Make sure to grab these while they’re available. Otherwise, your Christmas morning may be less cozy. You can always try again next year, though!