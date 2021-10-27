Phil Collins’ Ex-Wife Suing For Half The Mansion She Occupied With Armed Guards Months Ago?

Is Phil Collins‘ ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, suing the musician for half the value of their previously shared mansion? According to one tabloid, Cevey “has mitts on” Collins’s money and is willing to sue to get her share of his fortune. Gossip Cop has all the details to uncover what’s fact and what’s fiction in this narrative.

Is Orianne Cevey Suing Ex-Husband Phil Collins?

According to the National Enquirer, Phil Collins’ ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, was recently granted the right to sue the Genesis star for half the value of the $40 million mansion the couple once shared. Apparently, the duo has been “tussling over the Miami mega-pad since the rocker sued to evict” Cevey.

However, per one source close to the couple, they originally agreed Cevey would get half the home’s value. However, Collins unsuccessfully tried to get Cevey’s lawsuit dismissed. The magazine concludes its article by saying the latest ruling is only the beginning, as a rep for Collins said they will continue to battle several details out in court.

The drama began shortly after Cevey got remarried when she and her new husband occupied Collins’ Miami mansion. After Collins asked them to vacate the premises, Cevey refused and hired armed guards to patrol the property. Additionally, Cevey changed the security codes and blocked real estate agents from showing the house. Cevey also placed several of Collins’ valuable items up for auction, including multiple awards from his long career.

Will Phil Collins Pay His Ex-Wife $20 Million?

So, is any part of this narrative true? Despite its usual unreliability, the National Enquirer did actually get a few things right. It’s true; Cevey is in fact suing Collins for $20 million. However, that information has been public for weeks, so it’s unclear why the outlet credits an unnamed source for the reveal. Despite this, it appears Collins and Cevey’s split will continue to be unbelievably messy.

It’s obviously not a great time for anyone involved, but the two will continue to hammer it out in court. It remains to be seen as to whether or not the Enquirer will continue its weeks-old reporting on the case, however.

While it’s no secret his divorce is messy, Collins is probably more focused on his health and upcoming Genesis tour. In 2015, Collins underwent back surgery after experiencing several fractures over the years. However, the surgery left him with nerve damage, and after a fall in 2017, Collins has had to use a cane or wheelchair to assist with walking.

Additionally, the star admitted that he is unable to play the drums anymore because of health problems. So, for the upcoming Genesis tour, Collins’ son will be drumming with the band instead. While Phil Collins’ situation with his ex-wife will continue to develop, it’s good to see he’s still got his family by his side.