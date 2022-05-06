‘SNL’ Cast Allegedly Turning On Pete Davidson Over Supposed Diva Behavior, Kim Kardashian Relationship, Dubious Rumors Say

Is Pete Davidson on bad terms with his Saturday Night Live co-stars? Rumor has it, Davidson’s whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian has been causing problems for him at work. Here’s what the tabloids are saying.

‘SNL’ Furious With ‘Total Diva’ Davidson?

Not too long ago, the Globe reported Pete Davidson was starting to irritate his castmates at Saturday Night Live with his constant rule-breaking and “diva” behavior. “The cast is starting to turn on him,” an insider dished to the tabloid. Apparently, Kim Kardashian was encouraging Davidson to skip out on rehearsals, and the show’s refusal to discipline him was starting to bother the rest of the cast. But still, Davidson wasn’t letting up and even hired a security team for when he leaves the building.

However, we saw through the tabloid’s sexist stereotyping. The magazine assumed that Kardashian, a famous woman, must conduct herself like a “diva.” And therefore, she would be infecting Davidson with her high-maintenance personality. Of course, we had absolutely no reason to believe this was the case. In fact, from what we know about Kardashian, she prioritizes her work. So, we seriously doubt she would be a bad influence on Davidson.

Pete Davidson Skipping Out On ‘SNL’ Rehearsals?

But other outlets were starting to find similar rumors about Davidson’s problems behind the scenes. A few months back, The Blast reported Davidson was “starting to annoy several of his colleagues, with his focus not being on the success of the weekly show.” But this time, NBC stepped up to defend Davidson. In a statement to The Blast, a spokesperson for the network revealed that Davidson hadn’t missed one day of work despite jetting around with Kardashian in his free time. So, we felt comfortable closing out this chapter of Davidson gossip—say what you will about the man, but he shows up to work.

‘SNL’ Stars Avoiding Pete Davidson?

Then, OK! revealed that Kardashian was actually complicating Davidson’s social life in addition to his professional one. “Most of [Davidson’s friends] are actually worried for Pete,” an insider noted. “I mean, every guy that’s ever dated the women in her family has landed in the dumpster.” Apparently, Davidson’s good friend and co-worker Colin Jost and his wife Scarlett Johansson were actually dodging Davidson’s calls. “There’s been talk about a double date, but that’s not happening,” the tipster confided.

Yet, we weren’t able to substantiate any of the tabloid’s claims. It seemed like OK! was leaning back on the same rumors and stereotypes that led magazines to deem Davidson a “diva.” Most of the Kardashians’ exes are doing just fine, and Davidson has certainly dated some famous women. We didn’t see any reason that Davidson’s friends, let alone Jost, would be anything less than supportive of his new romance.

