Pete Davidson Allegedly Made Enemies On ‘SNL’ By Bragging About His Career, Personal Life, Show Gossip Claimed

Is Pete Davidson despised by his castmates? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about the SNL star alienating his co-workers with his massive ego. It’s been an eventful year for Davidson, so let’s look back on that story.

‘Arrogant And Cocky’ Pete Davidson?

According to OK!, Davidson’s ego was growing out of control. Hot off the success of The King of Staten Island, Davidson was apparently getting tiresome. A source said, “The success he’s had with the ladies seems to have gone to his head and turned him into a bit of a jerk.” He was supposedly even name-dropping other celebrities and bragging about his upcoming projects. A tipster said, “Behind the scenes, everyone just rolls their eyes at him.”

While it’s true that Davidson’s career was and is booming, it’s not coming at the expense of SNL. He’s more focused on sobriety than maximizing his fame, and if his dating history is any sign, Davidson must be a great hang. He even downplayed his role in The Suicide Squad when asked about it, so this story didn’t feel accurate at all.

Does He Have Enemies?

While he’s in more tabloids than ever before, Pete Davidson has not left SNL. If his co-workers really did despise him, then he probably would not have been asked back for another season. Lorne Michaels seems content to allow Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Cecily Strong to take on outside projects and only appear on the show when they’re free.

Months after this story came out, Davidson made headlines for a very different reason: He started dating Kim Kardashian. After the two shared a kiss on SNL, they started lowkey dating. His relationship has escalated to the Instagram official, with Kanye West routinely attacking them. All the while, Davidson continues to appear on the show that gave him his big break.

This Narrative Won’t End

This very outlet claimed just claimed Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson were refusing to double-date with Davidson and Kardashian. Nearly one year later and OK! still believes Davidson is widely disliked. Jost and Davidson just bought a Staten Island ferry together, so they’re thick as thieves.

Another reprehensible outlet said Kardashian was transforming Davidson into a diva, with the cast of SNL once again getting the role of unhappy coworkers. It was a sexist story without a leg to stand on. Davidson is simply not the pariah these tabloids make him out to be. His reputation may range from ladies’ man to down-to-earth stoner, but it certainly is nowhere near a name-dropping drag.

