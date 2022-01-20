Pete Davidson’s Mom Allegedly Hates Kim Kardashian And Doesn’t Approve, Latest Gossip Says

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. Everyone knows how Kanye West feels, but nobody seems to be asking how Davidson’s family is dealing with this media circus. One report says Amy Davidson, Pete’s mother, detests Kardashian already. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Pete’s Mom Hates Kim’

According to Life & Style, “momma’s boy” Pete does not have his mother’s blessing to date Kardashian. “Amy is not a fan,” one insider says. “Kim has an uphill battle ahead of her.” Kardashian and Amy met on Staten Island in December.

A source says Amy “put on her best poker face at the time, but she hates all of the baggage that comes from Kim.” Between the notorious Kardashians and Kanye West, she’s worried about what Pete is getting himself into. A source says, “Amy would rather her son settle down with someone who doesn’t already have four kids.” Pete isn’t scared easily scared off by the kids or West. An insider concludes, “Pete adores his mother, but he’s never really asked her for dating advice and isn’t going to start now.”

What’s Going On With Pete Davidson?

The details of this story are pretty tough to believe. How could this outlet possibly know how Amy really feels? There’s no way to know about Amy’s “poker face” or advice to Pete unless you’re in the room or inside her head. Since she’s kept her views private, this story is pretty suspicious.

How does Amy really feel about the Kardashians? Well, you’d have to ask her. Gossip Cop does know that there’s no consensus. A source told Us Weekly, which is a bit more trustworthy than the tabloid in question, “Pete’s mom really likes Kim and thinks she’s very sweet.” This alone proves that you shouldn’t put too much stake into the story of disapproval.

Terrible Reputation

Life & Style has earned a bad reputation where Pete Davidson is concerned. In 2018, it called Pete the “ultimate groomzilla” planning his wedding with Ariana Grande. Before it got called off, Grande made it very clear that she was the one planning the ceremony. As for Kardashian, it wasn’t too long ago when this tabloid promised she would wed Van Jones. They never even dated, so that was just preposterous.

This isn’t even the first time it’s used Amy Davidson in a bogus story. Last year, it claimed Phoebe Dynevor was demanding Pete move out of her house. Gossip Cop has no idea why this tabloid is so interested in Amy, but it’s still got no legitimate insight into her personal life. If Amy has any issues with Kim, she’s keeping them to herself.

