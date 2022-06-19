Dubious Insider Says Pete Davidson Apparently Dodging The Check On Kim Kardashian Dates

Is Pete Davidson a cheapskate? One report says he won’t pick up the check whenever Kim Kardashian takes him on a date. Here’s what we know.

‘Cheap Pete Spending Kim’s Kash!’

Per the National Enquirer, Davidson is mooching off his girlfriend whenever he can. The Saturday Night Live alum apparently never picks up the check on dates. “Pete gets awkward and sheepish when it’s time to settle the tab,” a source says. “He’ll look the other way or avoid the topic until Kim pipes up and pays. It’s very clear the guy doesn’t like using his own money. But to be fair, that’s the precedent that’s been firmly established, and he’s just rolling with it!”

Apparently, Davidson has carte blanche to use Kardashian’s credit card whenever he likes. He’s supposedly staying at five-star hotels on her dime and is even borrowing the keys to her Rolls-Royce. Kardashian, whose net worth is reportedly over 2,000 times more than Davidson, doesn’t mind at all.

“It gives her a good deal of pleasure to spoil him, “ a mole says. Kardashian supposedly feels like it’s worth paying if it means Davidson will stay happy and stick around. Davidson knows this, a source says, and he’s just using her for her fortune. Kris Jenner is keeping a watchful eye over this arrangement, they conclude.

Is Kim Kardashian A Sugar Mama?

We have no idea what happens when the check comes for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, but we seriously doubt the Enquirer has moles at the dinner table. You’d figure Kardashian would pay because she’s a billionaire with radically more money than 99 percent of the world, but that’s not something she and Davidson really talk about.

In order for these so-called sources to be telling the truth, they’d need to literally be on these dates with Davidson and Kardashian. Beyond that, we get a detailed description of Davidson’s body language and Kardashian’s very mindset. It’s impossible to know this stuff.

Funnily enough, Davidson’s actually discussed getting dinner with Kardashian well before they started dating. In a 2019 appearance on the Tonight Show, he comically discussed the night he paid the tab for dinner with Kardashian, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Timothee Chalamet. “Dude, you’re Kanye. You should treat,” Davidson jokes. If he didn’t have a problem paying that night, then why would he have a problem now.

Many Tall Tales

It’s strange what becomes a tabloid trope. This isn’t the first time this tabloid has accused a celebrity of being a cheapskate. It claimed Jennifer Lopez was refusing to foot the bill for her wedding with Alex Rodriguez, and that Madonna was too cheap to give her boyfriend a raise. At least Davidson now finds himself in esteemed company.

Even in the logic of this bogus story, why should anyone care? Kim Kardashian’s certainly good for it, and it says she’s happy to pay. The Enquirer is just desperately trying to attack this couple for whatever reason it can think of and the cheapskate trope won. Pay this no mind.

