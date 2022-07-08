Dubious Gossip Says Pete Davidson’s Friends Apparently Begging Him Not To Propose To Kim Kardashian

What do friends of Pete Davidson think of Kim Kardashian? One report says they’re urging him against popping the question. Here’s what’s being said.

‘Pete Has A Familiar Ring!’

Per the National Enquirer, Davidson is so entranced by Kardashian that he’s already bought her an engagement ring. The only thing apparently keeping him from proposing are his close friends, who fear he’s going to ask too soon. “Pete has bought the rings and is ready to propose,” a source reveals. “He got engaged to Ariana Grande just weeks after hooking up with her, so no one should be surprised that we’re in the same situation with Kim.”

Leading with his heart over his head, Davidson has supposedly convinced himself Kardashian is the one. He’s willing to do anything to keep her around, but his friends apparently think that a premature proposal will only push her away and break his heart. The insider concludes, “Kim really does love Pete too. But that doesn’t mean she’s ready to get married today!”

The Missing Key Kim Kardashian Detail

There’s one huge elephant in the room that the Enquirer fails to mention: Kanye West. While Kim Kardashian is legally single, it’s hard to imagine she would complicate her custody battle by getting engaged before it’s settled. Davidson would have to be aware of this.

The outlet tries to give Davidson a reputation he has not earned. Sure, he and Grande got engaged in less than a month, but an isolated incident isn’t predictive behavior. Davidson didn’t propose to Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, or Olivia O’Brien. Furthermore, Davidson and Kardashian have now dated for nine months. That’s still a pretty quick turnaround, but it’s dramatically longer than his relationship with Grande.

For all these reasons, the Enquirer sure looks full of it. Considering it has no hard evidence beyond some so-called sources, we can confidently call this story false. Even if Davidson’s friends do fear an engagement, they would never betray his trust by talking to this tabloid.

More Pete Davidson Rumors

Last month, the Enquirer claimed Pete Davidson was dodging checks on dates with Kardashian. He’s done bits in years past about picking up checks with her and West, so that rang hollow. We also busted its story about Kardashian forcing Davidson to quit SNL. He’s had one foot out the door for years now.

Finally, there was its tall tale about Kardashian stealing Davidson from Kaley Cuoco. Cuoco and Davidson are friends, but that’s as far as it went. These insiders don’t actually know anything about Davidson and Kardashian’s personal lives, so this story is totally false.

