Sketchy Gossip Says Pete Davidson Supposedly Fed Up With Kim Kardashian’s Obsession With Her Body

Is Kim Kardashian too self-obsessed for Pete Davidson? One report says she’s so caught up in her looks that it’s putting strain on her romance with Davidson. Let’s look into the story and learn what’s really going on.

‘Body Crazed Kim Driving Pete Nuts’

According to Life & Style, Kardashian’s desire to slim down completely turns Davidson off. Her obsession with physical perfection has Davidson worried that she’s not eating enough. “Kim’s obsessed with becoming a size zero,” a source says “It’s really taken over her life and turned her into a complete bore.”

The Saturday Night Live alum now apparently feels no joy at dinner. An insider concludes, “Pete hates watching Kim push food around her plate at parties or restaurants and just wishes that she would enjoy herself.”

Is Kim Kardashian Slimming Down?

Where is this information coming from? Pete Davidson hasn’t said anything like this, nor would Kim Kardashian ever put herself down like this. The article is stitched together with put-downs and judgemental language. It’s one thing to say Kardashian is dieting, but simply using the term “body crazed” proves the tabloid is really just writing a hit piece targeting her.

Earlier this week, Kardashian flew across the world so she could reunite with Davidson in Australia. He’s busy filming Wizards! with Orlando Bloom, and she got to missing him. If that’s not a sign these two are smitten with one another, then simply look at the cavalcade of PDA that pops up on Instagram. They’re all over each other. Kardashian’s body is the opposite of a problem for Davidson.

A History Of Being Trashy

Life & Style once called Davidson the “ultimate groomzilla” when he was planning a wedding with Ariana Grande. Considering the two never actually got married, that looks pretty preposterous now. We also encountered its story about Davidson’s mother hating Kardashian. On the contrary, she’s crazy about Kardashian and supposedly wants them to have babies.

This story isn’t the first time Life & Style has put Kardashian’s body on center stage. In 2020, it claimed Meghan Markle was obsessed with Kardashian and even considering Botox to look more like her. That story was false and exposed this rag for the sexist trash it is. Markle isn’t obsessed with Kardashian, as more than one woman is capable of finding success for something other than her body.

In any case, Davidson and Kardashian appear as passionate as ever. Since there’s no evidence of body issues, we will readily declare this story totally false.

