Pete Davidson’s Friends Think Kim Kardashian Made Him Quit ‘Saturday Night Live,” Dubious Gossip Claims

Did Kim Kardashian force Pete Davidson to quit Saturday Night Live? One tabloid claims the comedian would do anything to please his reality star girlfriend. Let’s take a closer look at this wild rumor.

‘Zombie’ Pete Davidson ‘Obeys Kim’s Demands’?

This week, the National Enquirer claims Pete Davidson has been horribly henpecked by his new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. Davidson recently shocked fans by announcing he’d be leaving Saturday Night Live after eight years on the show, and sources say Kardashian was the one behind it all.

“Kim’s well and truly got her claws into him now and is totally running his life,” an insider charges. “His friends, SNL colleagues, and even his mom are trying to shake sense into him, but they say it’s like talking to a robot. All he cares about is what Kim, Kris, and the Kardashian crew think—just like all the other brainwashed guys before.”

The article warns that Kardashian could be ruining Davidson’s career. “It’s seriously alarming he’s surrendered most if not all of his independence to Kim and her family. Going into this relationship, he was one of the hottest celebs in America. Now he’s setting himself up to be yet another Kardashian stooge,” the snitch concludes.

Has Pete Davidson Been ‘Hijacked’ By Kim Kardashian?

There’s no need to fear: Pete Davidson isn’t sacrificing his career to be with Kim Kardashian. The truth is, Davidson just outgrew SNL. The actor is in extremely high demand, and it seems like he chose to give up his spot on the show that made him famous so he could explore other avenues. According to Davidson’s IMDB page, he has three major projects down the pipeline already.

And Deadline reported just a couple of months ago that Davidson has a semi-autobiographical comedy series in the works with SNL creator Lorne Michaels at the helm. It seems like everybody wants a piece of Pete Davidson these days, not just Kim Kardashian. In fact, recent gossip claims Kardashian could be relocating to Australia with Davidson as he films his new movie Wizards!. It really seems like Kardashian is extremely supportive of Davidson’s career, and she isn’t trying to control him.

More Pete Davidson Rumors From The Rag

This wouldn’t be the first time that the National Enquirer missed the mark on a story about Pete Davidson. Late last year, the outlet accused Davidson of breaking an unspoken “no dating the hosts” rule at SNL. Then the magazine claimed Kardashian was furious with Miley Cyrus for working with Davidson. And more recently, the publication alleged Kardashian actually stole Davidson from a famous actress. The Enquirer is far from reliable when it comes to Pete Davidson.

