Other Kardashian Boyfriends Allegedly Jealous Of Pete Davidson Getting The Spotlight, Gossip Says

Is Pete Davidson struggling to win over the men of the Kardashian family? One tabloid claims Kim Kardashian‘s new boyfriend has yet to charm her mom and sisters’ partners. Here’s the latest gossip about Davidson and Kardashian’s whirlwind romance.

Kardashian Boyfriends Tell Kim To ‘Dump Pete’?

The latest edition of Star reports Pete Davidson may be a hit with Kim Kardashian’s mom and sisters, but their boyfriends aren’t opening their arms to him just yet. Apparently, Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble is especially skeptical of the comedian. “Corey’s like, ‘What does Kim see in this scrawny douche?'” an insider dishes. “He complains that Pete treats him like a lackey and won’t even look him in the eye.”

But Gamble isn’t the only one supposedly not buying what Davidson’s selling. Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance, Travis Barker, reportedly isn’t a fan of Davidson either. “Travis complains he busted his ass to make an effort to get in with the family whereas Pete just waltzed in as the center of attention without the hard work,” the tipster charges. But Kim isn’t taking the men’s negativity. “When Corey asks, ‘Why Pete?’ she gets really defensive. She won’t hear anything negative about him!”

What’s Going On With The Kardashians?

While we have no way of knowing Corey Gamble’s personal feelings about Kim and Pete Davidson’s relationship, we doubt there’s too much tension in the family over their arrangement. First of all, it seems like Travis Barker and Pete Davidson get along just fine. The pair has a mutual friend in Machine Gun Kelly, so it looks like they’ve been running in the same circles for a while now. Furthermore, it’s unclear what “hard work” Barker did to win over Kourtney’s family.

Barker has been a close friend to the Kardashians for over a decade, so it didn’t take long for him to get the family’s approval. From what we can tell, Kourtney’s family has been absolutely crazy about Barker from the start. And if there was any doubt about that before, Kris Jenner dispelled it when she said Barker was a “sweetheart,” adding that he and Kourtney were “made for each other.” So, it just doesn’t make sense that there would be any jealousy between Barker and Davidson.

Coming back to Corey Gamble, we certainly don’t know his thoughts on Davidson, but we have no reason to believe they’re negative. That being said, the world knows the Kardashian family doesn’t shy away from drama. So, if there is any unease about Kim and Davidson’s relationship, it will surely be revealed this spring in their new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

Of course, we know better than to trust anything Star says about the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were engaged. Then the magazine reported the Kardashians were $180 million in debt after their reality show ended. Obviously, Star isn’t the most reliable when it comes to the famous family.

