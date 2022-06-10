Pete Davidson Supposedly Joining ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise, Why Co-Stars May Not Be Happy About It

Is Pete Davidson joining the family? One sketchy report says he’s going to star in the new Fast & Furious, but Gossip Cop isn’t so sure. Here’s what we know.

Davidson Hopping In?

The Sun broke the scoop about Davidson signing on for Fast X. He supposedly signed his contract during a recent trip to London with Kim Kardashian, and his signing is already proving controversial. During the Comedy Central roast of Justin Bieber, Davidson made jokes at the expense of Paul Walker.

Walker was the star of the first seven Fast & Furious films before tragically dying in a motor accident. Davidson said, “This past year Justin got arrested for drag racing … Unfortunately, it wasn’t with Paul Walker…..What? He’s doing great! He’s got a movie coming out.” The joke was in such poor taste that Comedy Central refused to air it.

Related: Pete Davidson Fans Have Mixed Reaction To Video Of Kim Kardashian Telling Him To ‘Take Off The Hat’

Now that he’s signed on to join, the cast and crew are revolted. They would like him to publicly apologize for his comment. Things could get rough on set without one.

Is He Really Joining The Cast?

When folks get cast in major motion pictures, the news is either hyper-secretive or free for the public. Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home was a tightly kept secret, but the casting of Zendaya, for example, wasn’t. Studios like announcing casts ahead of time to drum up interest.

Case and point, Fast X. The loaded cast of returning stars has already been announced, including newcomers like Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno. Yup: Rita Moreno is joining the family. What incentive would Universal have for keeping Davidson’s signing a secret when it’s happy to announce everyone else?

The news of Davidson’s casting is sketchy to begin with. The Sun is breaking a major casting decision in a story that doubles as a hit piece. This simply isn’t what casting news usually looks like, so it’s very hard to trust this story.

It seems like this tabloid remembered a horrible joke Davidson made and is trying to leverage it for profit. Since no American outlet like Deadline or People is reporting this, Gossip Cop cannot trust the story.

Only Time Will Tell

Knowing how close Vin Diesel and the whole crew were to Walker (though not always with each other), it feels unlikely that Davidson would be cast after his tasteless joke. He’s apologized for jokes before, so it wouldn’t be out of character for Davidson to apologize again. If Davidson is starring in Fast X, it really couldn’t be more than a cameo at this point. We’ll all just have to wait for May 19, 2023 to find out.

More From Suggest