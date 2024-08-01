pete-davidson-checks-himself-into-wellness-facility-for-mental-health-treatment

Comedian Pete Davidson has reportedly checked himself into a mental health facility. The news comes after he had announced the cancellation of 8 scheduled shows scattered across the country over the next 3 months.

The exact details of this stay are scarce, but it’s not unusual for Davidson. This is the second straight summer Pete’s gone to rehab for mental health struggles. He addressed the break during a comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in September 2023.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. The seventh time’s the charm!”

The time away seems well deserved for Pete, who has been working himself to the bone this year. He performed in more than 200 stand-up gigs, along with a handful of movie projects and his Netflix comedy special, “Turbo Fonzarelli.” He also did a ton of community service and other court-ordered tasks to close the book on his reckless driving case.

He’s been candid in the past about his struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, and periodically checks himself in to work on these issues and better himself.

Following years of struggling with anxiety and despair, he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2018. He clarified that in December 2016, he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility due to the disorder’s symptoms under the assumption that the breakdowns he experienced stemmed from heavy marijuana use.

Kim Kardashian Details Break-Up With ‘SNL’ Star

Davidson has had quite a roster of A-List celebrities that he has dated in the past. Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qually are just a few of the hotties that Pete has cozied up with.

But perhaps the most notable is reality television star and business mogul Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian and Davidson began dating in 2021. And things appeared to be going well. But it was less than a year before their sudden breakup in 2022. Kim admitted that splitting from Davidson just nine months into their relationship was not an easy decision. But still, one that she is proud of.

“Breakups are just not my thing…I’m proud of myself,” the SKIMS founder said of their split.

“We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it,” Kim explained. “So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad.”