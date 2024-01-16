Pedro Pascal Jokingly Blames His Arm Injury on Kieran Culkin: ‘He Beat the S— Out of Me’

Pedro Pascal took his presentation speech during the 75th annual Primetime Emmys Awards as an opportunity to get the last word in on Kieran Culkin.

Pascal had the audience’s attention when he handed Succession star Matthew Macfadyen the trophy for best supporting actor in a drama series. But before he did, he said he wanted to redirect and “make this about me.”

The Last of Us star then brought attention to his injured shoulder and said it was Culkin who hurt him.

“I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s— out of me,” Pedro Pascal said as the cameras turned on the accused.

Pascal’s arm sling first garnered attention during the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. He told reporters that he simply “fell” and hurt his shoulder. Without going into more details, he noted, “Be careful. It can happen to anybody.”

Kieran Culkin Tells Pedro Pascal to ‘Suck It’

Also during the Golden Globes, Kieran Culkin started the back-and-forth with Pascal by playfully gloating about winning Best Actor.

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I sort of remember thinking ‘I’m never going to be back in this room again,’ which, was fine. Whatever,” he began.

“But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple of times, which is nice. But I sort of accepted I’m never going to be on stage, so this is a nice moment, thank you.”

After he took the time to give his heartfelt thanks, he briefly side-stepped to throw some shade at Pascal. “Suck it, Pedro,” he joked. “Mine!”

Pascal was running against Culkin for Best Actor in a Television Series, and he was considered one of the top contenders.

“Really quickly, I’d just like to thank everybody in Succession,” he continued. “Jesse, our writers, the amazing cast. Everybody that showed up and believed in this thing and that it was very cool,” the star continued. “This isn’t mine, this is one for the team.”