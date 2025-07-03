Paul Simon Cancels Concerts Over Painful Medical Issue

Legendary musician Paul Simon recently had to cancel two of his concerts over a painful medical issue.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement on Instagram, Simon’s management team revealed that he had to cancel his June 28 and June 29 concerts at Philadelphia’s Academy of Music due to chronic and intense back pain. His condition ended up being “unmanageable” and demanded “immediate attention.”

Unfortunately, we have to cancel these shows at this time,” his statement reads. “As we don’t have the ability to reschedule them. However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure, which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates.”

Simon’s management team advised fans who were to attend the concerts to contact their point of purchase or local ticket provider for a full refund.

Paul Simon Previously Revealed He Suffered Other Health Issues

The concert cancellations come more than a year after Paul Simon revealed he was suffering near-total hearing loss in one of his ears.

In March 2024, Simon revealed that his hearing was enough of a degree that he’s comfortable singing and playing guitar, as well as other instruments.

“I can hear my voice the way I want it in the context of the music,” he said, per People. “If there’s a drum or an electric guitar, it’s too loud and I can’t hear my voice. But when I first lost the hearing, I couldn’t get, it threw me off.”

Months later, Paul Simon told CBS News that he had about 6% hearing in his left ear. He adjusted by switching to larger speakers, placing them around him when he plays. He also changed how he played his music.

“I’m going through my repertoire and reducing a lot of the choices that I make to acoustic versions,” he said. “It’s all much quieter. It’s not ‘You Can Call Me Al.’ That’s gone. I can’t do that one.”