Pat Sajak’s Wife Upset Over ‘Work Spouse’ Relationship With Vanna White?

Is Vanna White destroying Pat Sajak’s marriage? One report says Lesly Sajak is growing concerned about their flirty friendship. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Pat & Vanna In Danger Zone’

According to the Globe, Sajak’s intense friendship with White is rubbing their partners the wrong way. White’s husband John Donaldson is voicing concerns on deaf ears, as is Lesly. The game show hosts see one another as “work spouses,” but now their four-decade partnership is hurting their actual spouses.

An insider says, “Vanna and Pat are always on hand to give each other advice on their personal lives… they’re very close.” The two even hope to retire together, and can’t see themselves hosting with anyone else. They’re even planning for life after Wheel of Fortune.

Their spouses are not thrilled about their tight relationship. “Hearing Pat and Vanna talking double dates and couples’ holidays after Wheel is just too much for Lesly,” a source reveals. “He’s her husband, not Vanna’s. And John doesn’t appreciate Pat hogging Vanna’s attention either.”

Completely Unbelievable

Seriously, Globe? This story would be far-fetched in 1991, let alone 2021. Lesly and Pat got married in 1989, while White wed in 2012. It’s just preposterous to think Lesly would suddenly have beef with White after all these years. Lesly’s spent her entire adult life around the Wheel set and has never had a problem with Vanna White. Pat’s daughter Maggie recently shared a family photo from years ago, which is convenient proof that Lesly and White have known each other for decades.

Gossip Cop can’t hazard a guess why this story exists. White and Sajak just signed contract extensions that will keep them on the show for a few years more, so retirement isn’t exactly imminent. White and Sajak have never been romantically linked, so in a way, they’re a model for platonic friendship across genders.

Bogus Stories Abound

The Globe is getting a bit unhinged, for its stories attacking Sajak are growing increasingly bizarre. It used to just highlight his gaffes and say he would be fired, but now its stories have grown dumber. It claimed he would get an earring to look younger, but that didn’t happen.

Earlier this month, we debunked its story about Sajak hiding $250 million. Like this White story, it lacked any evidence whatsoever. Sajak and White have worked too long to be subjugated to trashy stories like this. Their marriages are fine, so this is false.