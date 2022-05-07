‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Allegedly Replacing Pat Sajak After Supposed ‘Lewd Comment’ To Vanna White, Show Gossip Claims

Is Pat Sajak about to get fired? One report says the longtime host of Wheel of Fortune is in hot water over a lewd comment he made to Vanna White. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Wheely Bad News For Slipping Sajak’

Per the National Enquirer, Pat Sajak’s job is at stake over an inappropriate comment he made to White on the air. “The producers have had enough and are looking for a replacement.” The comment came at the end of the show when Sajak asked White if she likes “watching opera in the buff.” The studio audience groaned, and social media had a frenzy.

Folks on Twitter cited the #MeToo movement, while others thought it was wicked inappropriate. An insider says, “This one crossed the line. The human resources department is investigating whether there are grounds for giving him his walking papers.” The source adds that it doesn’t help that Sajak is earning $15 million a year, so the brass of Wheel of Fortune apparently want an excuse to cut his salary anyway.

What’s Going On With Pat Sajak?

Gossip Cop covered this incident when it happened, and unsurprisingly, the Enquirer robs it of essential context. Pat Sajak’s nude opera comment was very strange, but he only made it to White because the winner of that night’s show was an opera singer. Sajak was doing a play on words, turning “opera buff” into “opera in the buff.”

Was it a good joke? Absolutely not, and he rightfully caught flack for it. However, this tabloid makes it sound more perverted than it really was. Executives at Wheel of Fortune have not commented on this joke, nor would we expect them to. After all, Sajak was just handed a big-money extension, so the powers that be seem to be delighted by his work.

It’s Getting A Tad Repetitive

The Enquirer is salivating over the prospect of the Wheel of Fortune legend getting fired. Earlier this year, it claimed his Sajak’s bizarre tweets were a sign of a spiral. His sense of humor is a tad odd, but that’s also why he’s the host of Wheel of Fortune in the first place. Last month, it claimed the whole crew wanted him fired over rude comments to White. He’s still got a job, so that was false.

Viewers got a hint of how working on Wheel of Fortune actually is. White’s cat passed away, and the makers of the show prepared a tribute. Sajak surprised White with the video package and she was visibility moved nearly to tears. It seems like the program is a family, and Sajak and White have no beef whatsoever.

