Pat Sajak Allegedly Offending Vanna White, ‘Wheel’ Crew Supposedly Want Him Fired, Show Gossip Claims

Pat Sajak has spent most of his adult life presiding over Wheel of Fortune, but he may be a taskmaster. He’s reportedly Vanna White and the rest of the staff with his bad attitude. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hollywood’s Most Hated TV Stars’

In an expose on loathed Hollywood stars, the National Enquirer blows the lid on Sajak’s apparently shady behavior. He’s reportedly earned a reputation for being a miserable jerk who loves to hurt contestants and colleagues, including White. Sajak phrases his barbs as “jokes,” a source explains, but they don’t land that way. The spy says his co-workers think he’s “a pompous jerk and wishes he’d either get with the program—or get lost.”

Sadly for the staff, they note, Sajak’s making $15 million, and he’s not about to walk away from that. A source concludes, “It’s no wonder no one on the show mentioned his 40th anniversary as host. He’s not a very well-liked guy.”

Pat Sajak’s 40th Anniversary At ‘Wheel’

The only real evidence this story can offer, aside from hearsay from shady sources, is the lack of celebration for Pat Sajak’s 40th anniversary. Unlike, say, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune does not need to air its episodes in the order in which they were filmed. Episodes are filmed in bulk, so the producers probably would have no idea which taping out of dozens would happen to air on December 28th for Sajak’s anniversary.

Fans were upset by the lack of a public celebration, but it still went down in history. It was also celebrated by the show’s social correspondent, and Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak.

Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy! On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune…and the rest is history! pic.twitter.com/IufbIMD0jL — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) December 28, 2021

The host’s humor is admittedly not for everyone. Pat Sajak routinely gets into trouble on Twitter for his passive aggression towards contestants. Calling him a “pompous jerk” is a matter of opinion, but it’s not the opinion of the showrunners at least. If the iconic star was half as toxic as this story makes him out to be, then Gossip Cop seriously doubts that Sajak would still be signing record contracts. Plus, he and White have been friends for decades and are not feuding.

The Pat Sajak Pattern

The Enquirer has it out for the Wheel of Fortune legend. A few months ago, it claimed Pat Sajak was spiraling off the deep end because of a few strange tweets. In reality, he was just cracking some light jokes. We have no idea why the tabloid is raking Sajak through the coals, but here we are.

Other tabloids are going after him for his age. The Globe recently announced White would replace him as host. Their dynamic has worked for decades and will probably never change. That outlet also took Sajak to task for his jabs at contestants. It’s fine to not like Sajak’s hosting style, but it’s a style that works for the powers that be.

