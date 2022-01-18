Pat Sajak Allegedly Being Pushed Out Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ After Network Snubbed His 40th Anniversary As Host, Latest Rumor Says

Is Pat Sajak in his final years of hosting Wheel of Fortune? One tabloid claims execs are pushing the veteran game show host out after 40 years on the job. Here’s the latest gossip about Pat Sajak.

Pat Sajak ‘Overstaying His Welcome’ At ‘Wheel Of Fortune’?

This week, the Globe reports Pat Sajak has landed on network executives’ bad side after a series of misguided comments and slip-ups. While the host privately celebrated his 40th year hosting Wheel of Fortune, he didn’t receive any kind words on-air. “There were no congratulations, no applause and no balloons for Pat — and he was madder than a hornet,” an insider dishes. “Vanna White didn’t even mention it.”

Sajak even tweeted out on December 24, days before the occasion, that the anniversary was coming up. “Pat was furious!” the tipster exclaims. “He’s put in four decades and he got ZERO recognition.” But the brush-off could have something to do with Sajak’s recent slip-ups on the show. “Pat’s under contract until the end of 2024,” the source points out. “But he’s embarrassed himself and the show too many times for the producers’ liking. Not marking his anniversary was their way of letting him know he’s overstaying his welcome — and Vanna’s waiting in the wings.”

Vanna White ‘Waiting In The Wings’?

There’s absolutely no reason to trust the testimony of this unnamed “insider.” While it’s totally possible that Sajak may choose not to renew his contract in 2024, we doubt it’s because Wheel of Fortune is done with him. Sajak has been the face of the show for decades, so it just doesn’t make sense that the top brass would kick him to the curb over a few little incidents.

Fortunately, the icon himself weighed in on the situation. “I noticed one of those supermarket tabloids suggested I was losing my marbles and acting erratically,” Sajak wrote on Twitter. “I think it’s important to note—hey, a moth!—that all of us have to be allowed a certain. I’m there, too. I love you guys. Don’t make too much numbers. Peace.” It’s good to see the host is still able to crack jokes while dealing with such a bizarre attack.

And even if the network were pushing him out, we doubt this snub has anything to do with it. If they’re on bad terms or not, we’re sure the program is still grateful for Sajak’s never-ending contributions to the show. That being said, it is a bit odd that the show didn’t mark the momentous occasion. But until the network or anyone of authority says otherwise, we’re left to assume it was just an oversight. According to all available evidence, things are still peachy between Sajak, White, and the whole Wheel of Fortune team.

The Tabloid On Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak has been a favorite gossip target in the Globe for years now. Early last year, the outlet reported Sajak was being replaced by Vanna White after his “nasty” comments towards contestants. Then the magazine claimed Sajak was struggling with his health and planned to step away from the show. The publication even alleged that Sajak was getting a tattoo and piercing to “look cool” and appear to a younger audience. Obviously, the Globe has no insight into Sajak’s personal life or what’s going on behind the scenes at Wheel of Fortune.

More Trending News

3 Tips From The Property Brothers To Easily Transform Your Kitchen Without Spending Thousands Of Dollars

‘My 600-Lb Life’: Where Is Lindsey Witte Now?

Are You Ready For ‘Death Taxes?’ Check Out Which States Don’t Collect Estate Or Inheritance Tax

Why Meg Ryan And Dennis Quaid’s Son Could Be Hollywood’s Next Huge Star