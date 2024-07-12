pastor-banned-from-airline-after-allegedly-assaulting-wife-on-flight

In a wave of recent mishaps in the sky, another has occurred. This time Involving a domestic dispute that ended with a pastor being banned from an airline.

The incident occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight headed to Anchorage, Alaska from Seattle, Washington. Pastor Roger Allan Holmberg Sr. caused the disturbance on the aircraft. When he struck his wife in the head during the July 2nd flight.

Pastor Assaults Wife on Flight

And now the pastor could indeed be facing federal charges according to ABC News.

“A pastor is facing federal charges. After he allegedly hit his wife in the head during a flight when she got upgraded and he didn’t,” the news outlet reported

“The incident allegedly occurred on July 2 on board an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage, Alaska.”

Husband Had Beef Over Wife’s Status

What makes the incident even more damning? The dust-up occurred while the couple was headed to an event related to their ministry. The Pastor’s wife apparently received a seat upgrade. And that was much to the chagrin of the pastor. And then, that’s when things got violent.

“According to the complaint, Roger Allan Holmberg, Sr. and his wife were traveling for an event related to their ministry,” the news outlet added.

“According to witnesses interviewed by Anchorage Airport Police detailed in the complaint, Holmberg asked his wife, “How the hell did you get the upgrade?”

The Mrs. then snapped back at her husband, boasting that she had certain advantages as a club member.

“I’m a Gold Point member. Don’t speak to me like that,” she said.

Things didn’t stop there. According to the report, Pastor Holmberg used his phone to gesture the middle finger towards his wife. And that is when things to a turn for the worst — a violent turn for the worst.

“Sometime after handing her his phone, Holmberg allegedly attempted to swing toward his wife and struck the top of her head,” the report adds.

“In her interview with airport police, Holmberg’s wife said he struck her in the head with the back of his knuckles. She said Holmberg knew she had epilepsy and contact with her head could cause a seizure. She claimed he had a history of abusing her and had previously broken her finger.”