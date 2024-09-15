Passenger Ordered to Pay Airline Nearly $6,000 for Wasted Fuel After Forcing Plane to Turn Around

Think before you throw a hissy fit! A passenger whose unruly antics caused a flight diversion has been hit with a bill for wasted fuel.

According to a press release from the Australian Federal Police, the 33-year-old man from Western Australia was en route from Perth to Sydney. His disruptive behavior led the plane to turn around.

The incident took place on September 25, 2023. Nearly a year later, on September 5, 2024, the man was ordered to pay AUD 8,630 (USD 5,786) in reparations to the airline to cover fuel costs from the flight. Additionally, he received a fine of USD 6,034 from the Perth Magistrates Court.

The man admitted guilt to two charges: one count of disorderly conduct on an aircraft and one count of failing to comply with safety instructions, according to the release.

Authorities Say That the Man Being Fined for Fuel Should Serve as a Warning to Unruly Airline Passengers

The release provides additional details about the incident. However, it does not disclose the man’s identity or specify the airline he was flying with at that time.

“The AFP responded to a request for assistance from airline staff on board a flight from Perth to Sydney. The man’s behavior caused the flight to return to Perth. [It] required the pilot to dump fuel before landing, as well as the cancellation of the flight,” the release details.

Meanwhile, Shona Davis, the Acting Superintendent of AFP, stated that this incident serves as a “warning” for travelers.

“This incident should serve as a warning. Criminal behavior on board can come at a heavy cost to the offender,” Davis warned. “The AFP is committed to ensuring all travelers have a safe journey from their departure through to their arrival at their destination.”

However, unruly American flyers shouldn’t feel like they’re off the hook. In recent years, passengers in the States have also been fined for being unruly while flying in the friendly skies.

In July 2021, a woman traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte was fined a staggering $81,950 by the FAA. She reportedly pushing a flight attendant and attempting to open a cabin door. This incident marked the largest fine ever imposed by the FAA in its history.

In January 2021, former FAA chief Steve Dickson officially enacted a zero-tolerance policy aimed at addressing disorderly behavior among passengers. This policy commits the organization to “pursue legal enforcement action” against any individual found guilty of such conduct, as stated on the FAA’s website.