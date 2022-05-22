Pamela Anderson Allegedly Begging Tommy Lee To Take Her Back After Latest Divorce, Sketchy Source Says

Is Pamela Anderson trying to rekindle her tumultuous romance with Motley Crew drummer Tommy Lee? One tabloid claims Anderson is desperate to reconnect with her ex-husband. Here’s what we know.

Pamela Anderson ‘Moping’ Over Tommy Lee?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Pamela Anderson wants to get back together with Tommy Lee. Apparently, the Baywatch bombshell asked Lee if he wanted to give their romance another shot, but the rocker turned her down, sources say. The outlet recounts how Anderson and Lee tried to rekindle their relationship a few times after their 1998 divorce, but each attempt was unsuccessful. And, according to the tabloid’s logic, since Anderson is once again freshly divorced—this time from Canadian bodyguard Dan Hayhurst—she’s running back to Lee.

“Pam begged Tommy to get back with her,” a snitch whispers. “She said it was for the sake of the kids but that they could become a ‘power couple’ again like before, and it would be awesome for them to grow old together. She kept calling and wouldn’t leave him alone, but Tommy wasn’t into it. He figures the past is the past and they had gone in different directions.”

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee Back Together?

Pamela Anderson is not running back to Tommy Lee, and we’re confident that this story is 100 percent false. First of all, the outlet coyly doesn’t mention why Anderson filed for divorce from Lee in the first place. In 1998, Lee was sentenced to six months in prison for battering Anderson, and the actress decided to end their marriage around the same time. It’s true that Anderson and Lee tried to make things work after his release from prison and again some time after, but it’s clear the couple never was able to resolve their issues.

It doesn’t seem like the pair have looked back since their last breakup in 2010. They currently have a mostly amicable co-parenting relationship, and they even reunited to celebrate their son Brandon Thomas Lee’s fashion launch just last year. But it doesn’t look like romance is on the table for them anymore.

And we’d guess that’s at least partially because Lee is married to internet personality Brittany Furlan. The couple tied the knot in 2019, and if we’re to believe Furlan’s social media, she and the rocker have been inseparable ever since. She often posts photos of her and Lee, and they’ve turned into a bonified TikTok couple. Even if Anderson was getting nostalgic, certainly she’d know that her ex-husband is off of the market.

More Anderson Rumors From The Tabloid

This story honestly isn’t surprising since the National Enquirer has never played fair anywhere Pamela Anderson is concerned. Back in 2019, the outlet reported Anderson was pregnant with her third child. And late last year, the publication crudely claimed Anderson looked “unrecognizable” after gaining a bit of weight. Obviously, the Enquirer can’t be trusted when it comes to Anderson.

