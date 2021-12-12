Pamela Anderson Allegedly Looked Unrecognizable Amid Troublesome Weight Gain, Gossip Says

Is Pamela Anderson staring at a death sentence after her recent weight gain? One tabloid claims the actress’ Baywatch days are long behind her. Here’s what we know about Anderson’s new look.

‘Bloated’ Pamela Anderson ‘Gone From Fab To Flab’?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Pamela Anderson isn’t the “sexpot” that she used to be. Recent photos show the actress has packed on the pounds in recent months, and the tabloid claims her health could be in serious trouble because of it. Apparently, Anderson now weighs 150 pounds — “the heaviest she’s ever been,” according to an insider.

And the reason for her weight gain is clear. As Hulu gears up to release Pam & Tommy, a miniseries dramatizing Anderson’s marriage to Tommy Lee, Anderson’s anxiety is at an all-time high. The actress has reportedly been overeating to cope with the stress. “She’s spent most of the time eating her sorrows away!” the tipster muses.

But the Baywatch actress could face serious repercussions for her over-indulgence. “She’s had hepatitis C, which increases her chances of getting a fatty liver, leading to increased risk of heart attack, cancer, and diabetes!” a doctor who hasn’t treated Anderson explains.

Pamela Anderson Warned To Lose Weight?

This report is absolutely ridiculous. First of all, it’s worth noting that Pamela Anderson is 5-foot-7. At her height, 150 pounds is not overweight. While the only one that can speak to the actress’ health is her doctor, she seems perfectly healthy just from appearances. But that isn’t surprising. It was painfully obvious from the magazine’s offensive rhetoric that it never had any concern for Anderson’s health.

While no one can expect Anderson to look exactly how she did over 20 years ago, Anderson looks great. The actress was absolutely glowing last month when she stepped out on a coffee run. It’s clear the tabloid was desperately trying to insult Anderson and went about it in one of the sleaziest and least creative ways imaginable. Until there’s any genuine evidence to the contrary, it’s safe to say Anderson is doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Weight

This isn’t the first time we’ve called out the National Enquirer for fat-shaming. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed friends were fearing for “hefty hermit” Jack Nicholson. Then the outlet reported Kirsten Dunst was “unrecognizable” after giving birth. Then the magazine alleged Gwen Stefani was worried about “doughy” Blake Shelton. And more recently, the publication claimed Vin Diesel had sparked health fears with his “exploding waistline.” Clearly, the Enquirer can’t be trusted to report accurately on celebrities’ health.

Our Top Picks For Holiday Gifts

Forget Video Games And Dolls–These Interactive Projects For Kids Is The Best Gift For Any Child On Your List

I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer