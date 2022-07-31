Palace Insiders Deny Bombshell ‘Racist’ Claims From Latest Royal Biography 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lit a powder keg when they told Oprah Winfrey about a racist relative. The Sussexes did not say who it was, and the world’s been speculating ever since. A new bombshell biography claims to know who the racist royal really was, but the royal family is denying everything. Here’s what’s going on.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Allege Racism

On March 7, 2021, Markle and Harry flipped the royal family upside down. In a sit-down interview with Winfrey, the couple pulled back the curtain to explain why they decided to move to the United States. Harry essentially confirmed that he’d been cut off by Prince Charles and ghosts by Prince William. The couple only had good things to say about Queen Elizabeth and told a horrible story of racism.

RELATED: Hidden Meaning Behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s United Nations PDA

Harry and Markle said there was a senior royal who openly questioned what skin tone Markle’s unborn baby would have. The couple did not say who the royal was, but later clarified it was not Elizabeth or Prince Philip. Rumors have run rampant ever since, with everyone from Princess Anne to Prince Charles getting accused of being the royal in question.

Camilla Parker Bowles: Royal Racist?

Royal biographer Tom Bower is throwing gasoline on this fire. In his bombshell memoir Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors, he relays a story about Bowles. Bower alleges that Bowles once told Harry, “Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?” It goes without saying this is a horrific allegation, and would certainly be in line with the skin tone story.

In another passage, Bower writes, “The Sussexes’ suspicion that the Duchess of Cornwall had made racist comments about [their then-unborn son] Archie had fueled their fearsome denunciation of the entire royal family.” He insists Harry could bash Bowles in his upcoming memoir.

Royal Family Denial

The royal family is not letting this one slide under the radar. A source denied the story to Page Six, saying “Camilla is not racist—I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about.” The royal family has every incentive to protect the image of Bowles, for she’s going to become queen someday.

As with every kernel of gossip from Bower’s book, it’s best to take this story with a grain of salt. His public feud with Sam Kashner has raised questions about the veracity of the biography. Furthermore, NDA’s make it impossible for anyone other than Harry and his editors to know what’s in the memoir. Even still, the Bowles story makes for a juicy narrative.

More From Suggest