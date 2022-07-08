Packing Cubes Aren’t Just For Travel: How To Get The Most Out Of These Handy Organizational Tools

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Earlier this year, I discovered compression packing cubes and I absolutely fell in love. They are perfect for traveling, keeping everything clean, tidy, and in its proper place. But since I don’t travel all the time, those packing cubes were stuffed into a closet as soon as I got home. The thing is, there’s no need for them to sit in there and collect dust. Packing cubes can be useful at home, too.

From organizing a linen closet and storing seasonal clothes to even more unique uses, there are many ways that packing cubes can help you stay organized every day.

1. Clean Up Your Car

From creating an emergency kit to storing blankets for impromptu picnics, packing cubes can go a long way in making your vehicle more functional. Many packing cubes will also fit nicely under the seat and can store essentials like jumper cables, a spare jacket, or even an umbrella.

3. Home Office Organization

If you don’t have a dedicated space for a home office with a desk—and instead do your work on the kitchen table—packing cubes are great for organizing and storing office supplies. They are also an excellent storage option for device cords.

4. Tidying Up The Underwear & Sock Drawers

You can easily place pacing cubes into your dresser drawers to organize your different types of bras and underwear. They also work really well for organizing a sock drawer.

4. Storing Winter Items

Bulky winter clothes can take up a lot of space when they are in storage. If you put your sweaters, winter coats, hats, and gloves in packing cubes, you’ll have more room in your closet.

RELATED: This Highly Rated Packing Cube Holds Up To Three Pairs Of Shoes

5. Organizing Your Linen Closet

Speaking of closets, packing cubes are the perfect linen closet organizer. You can separate your sheets into different sizes or types—twin, full, queen, king, California King, fitted, and flat.

6. First-Aid Kit

Have a family-size first-aid kit ready at home with a packing cube filled with medicines, bandages, and ointments. You can also make a separate kit for pets, and use the smaller cubes for a travel-size first-aid kit.

Our Favorite Packing Cubes

Here are a few of our favorite sets from Amazon.

EasyFun Packing Cubes $23.99 Shop Now at Amazon 2 small, 2 medium, and 2 large compression cubes

Available in seven different color combinations and sets

Made from high-quality, water-resistant nylon

Gonex Packing Cubes $35.99 Shop Now at Amazon 1 x-large, 2 large, 2 medium, and 2 small compression cubes

2 laundry bags

Available in three colors

Made from Honeycomb RipStop water-repellent fabric with high-quality zippers

