Owner of Hyperbaric Chamber to Be Charged With Murder After 5-Year-Old’s Death in Explosion

The owner of the hyperbaric chamber connected to a tragic January explosion in Michigan that claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy has been arrested concerning the incident.

Videos by Suggest

Tammi Peterson was arrested early Monday at her home in Brighton, Michigan, in connection with the death of Thomas Cooper, per Detroit’s Fox 2. The young boy tragically lost his life on Jan. 31 when a hyperbaric chamber exploded, trapping him inside.

According to Fox 2, Peterson will face charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. Peterson, the founder and CEO of the Oxford Center in Troy, oversaw the ownership and operation of the chamber in question.

The outlet also revealed that three additional individuals are facing the same charges. Among them, one is also accused of falsifying medical records.

The attorney for the Oxford Center told Fox 2 that they have fully cooperated throughout the process and are disappointed by the charges against them.

“The timing of these charges is surprising, as the typical protocol after a fire-related accident has not yet been completed. There are still outstanding questions about how this occurred. Yet, the Attorney General’s office proceeded to pursue charges without those answers. Our highest priority every day is the safety and wellbeing of the children and families we serve, which continues during this process,” the attorney told the outlet.

The Hyperbaric Chamber Explosion Follows Another Concerning Incident with Hiring Practices

On the morning of Jan. 31, around 8 a.m., Thomas Cooper was inside the chamber with his mother nearby. Last month, FOX 2 reported that the family had paid $8,000 for 40 oxygen therapy sessions, hoping it would alleviate the young boy’s ADHD and sleep apnea. However, there is no scientific evidence supporting oxygen therapy for the conditions listed on the Oxford Center’s website, which is why the treatment is not covered by insurance.

The hyperbaric chamber exploded while the boy was inside, killing him. His mother, seated nearby, suffered severe injuries in the incident.

The center was allegedly critically understaffed that day. While three patients were undergoing oxygen therapy—requiring one technician per patient. However, only a single technician was on duty, according to officials.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the Oxford Center’s website was swiftly cleared of all names and faces. After the story, Peterson also renamed the Oxford Recovery Center, which operates two other locations, to simply the Oxford Center.

In a 2021 investigation, FOX 2 uncovered that she had hired convicted felon Casey Coden Diskin, who falsified her qualifications, stole medical credentials, and impersonated a certified BCBA therapist. Diskin oversaw a program designed to treat some of the most vulnerable autistic children.

Peterson defended the hiring decision at the time, citing their shared Christian values. However, Diskin was later charged with 18 felonies and pleaded guilty last year.