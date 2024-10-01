Over 45,000 Port Workers Go on Strike for First Time in Nearly 50 Years

Months after negotiations had broken down between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) over an automated gate at a port in Mobile, Ala. more than 45,000 port workers along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico went on strike.

According to AP News, dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas began walking picket lines early Tuesday. The strike began just minutes after the contract between the USMX and 45,0000 members of the ILA expired at midnight on Monday.

There was reportedly progress during the talks hours before the workers started picketing. However, it wasn’t enough.

The workers’ strike is impacting 36 ports. It is the first by the union since 1977.

Workers began picketing at the Port of Philadelphia minutes after midnight. They walked around outside the port, chanting, “Automation Hurts Families: ILA Stands For Job Protection.”

Local ILA president Boise Butler stated the port workers want a fair contract that doesn’t allow automation of their jobs.

He further explained that shipping companies made billions during the pandemic by charging higher prices. “Now we want them to pay back,” Butler declared. “They’re going to pay back.”

Butler also said the port workers will strike for as long as it takes to get a fair deal. He pointed out that the union has leverage over the shipping companies.

“This is not something that you start and you stop,” Butler continued. “We’re not weak.”

Ports Around the U.S. See Workers Walking Off Jobs to Strike

Along with Port of Philadelphia, Port Houston saw at least 50 workers start to strike around midnight. They chanted while picketing, “No Work Without a Fair Contract.”

Meanwhile, the USMX, which represents the ports, shared hours before the strike began that both sides had moved off of their previous wage offers. However, no deal was reached. The union’s opening offer was for a 77% pay raise over the six-year life of the contract. ILA President Harold Dagget explained the raise was necessary to make up for inflation and years of small raises.

LA members now have a base salary of around $81,000 per year. Some of the members may make more than $200,000 annually thanks to overtime.

USMX reported on Monday evening that it had increased its offer to 50% raises over six years. It also pledged to keep limits on automation in place from the old contract.

The ILA is remaining firm in its demand for a complete ban on automation.

“We are hopeful that this could allow us to fully resume collective bargaining around the other outstanding issues in an effort to reach an agreement,” USMX shared in a statement.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the ILA revealed the latest proposal “fell far short” of what its rank-and-file members are demanding in wages and protections against automation.

“We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve,” Daggett also said in the statement. “They must now meet our demands for this strike to end.”

The USMX then claimed its offer tripled employer contributions to retirement plans. It further strengthened health care options.