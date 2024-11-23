Over 150K Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to E. Coli Concerns

About 167,000 pounds of fresh and frozen ground beef products have been recalled because they might be contaminated with E. coli.

The Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health identified a connection between several reported illnesses and ground beef from Wolverine Packing Co., a Detroit-based meat distributor. In response, the Food Safety and Inspection Service collaborated with these departments to conduct an investigation.

Fifteen People Have Reportedly Become Sick From Ground Beef Possibly Contaminated with E. Coli

As of Wednesday, fifteen people had reported illness, with symptoms appearing between November 2 and November 10. On the same day, the Food Safety and Inspection Service also announced in a news release that the Minnesota Agriculture Department had tested a ground beef sample from Wolverine. The test revealed the presence of the harmful E. coli O157:H7 bacteria strain.

Fifteen people reported illnesses related to ground beef between November 2 and November 10. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Food Safety and Inspection Service has also released a list of all affected products and images of each product label included in the recall. The fresh products carry a “use by” date of November 14, while the frozen items are marked for October 22. The recalled products are identified by the number “EST. 2574B” within the USDA inspection mark.

Authorities Advise Consumers to Cook All Beef at 160 Degrees Fahrenheit

The products were sent to restaurants across the country. Of course, this led the Food Safety and Inspection Service to worry that some might still be in restaurant freezers. They advised against serving these products. However, they recommended cooking all beef at 160 degrees Fahrenheit to kill bacteria safely regardless.

The contaminated ground beef products were distributed to restaurants nationwide. This raised concerns from the Food Safety and Inspection Service about possible leftovers in fridges or freezers. (Photo by Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacterium typically present in the intestines of humans and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of course, most strains of E. coli are harmless. However, certain types can cause illness and even pose a deadly risk.

Meanwhile, E. coli O157:H7 is a serious threat. This recall is a Class 1. This means there’s a “reasonable probability” that eating the beef “will cause serious health problems or death,” according to the USDA.