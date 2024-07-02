over-100-dolphins-rescued-after-historic-mass-stranding-event-around-cape-cod

Over 100 dolphins were rescued in Cape Cod after a mass stranding.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), this was “the largest single mass stranding event” in decades.

Originally, several bystanders reported about 10 dolphins stuck in the shallow water of the Herring River. Reportedly, this occurred on Friday morning, June 28 on Great Island in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. Once officials arrived, they discovered 125 trapped dolphins.

“We arrived to what appeared to be 80 to 100 dolphins on the shallow mud flats of Wellfleet’s Herring River ‘Gut’ – a global epicenter for mass strandings,” said Misty Niemeyer, stranding coordinator for IFAW.

“We were able to provide supportive care, help those that were struggling, and keep them comfortable and ready for the incoming tide.”

According to Niemeyer, the rescue was challenging for a number of reasons. Notably, the number of dolphins and their large size played into the difficulty of the incident. Furthermore, they occured over a large area with difficult mud conditions and complicated locations.

“It was a 12-hour exhausting response in the unrelenting sun, but the team was able to overcome the various challenges and give the dolphins their best chance at survival,” Niemeyer said.

Thankfully, IFAW spokesperson Stacey Hedman revealed that only 13 of the 125 dolphins died naturally, with one euthanized.

“This is not only important for the welfare of that animal, but also helps us to be more successful in herding the remaining animals out,” said Katie Moore, deputy vice president of Rescue at IFAW.

“The very social nature of these dolphins means that they will stick together even in a bad situation. By removing individuals that are not well, the group may be more easily moved offshore.”

NOAA urges anyone who spots a stranded or injured marine animal to contact their local stranding network.