Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks From 2022

As many fashionistas have realized by now, 2022 was quite the year for red-carpet looks. This was the first year with red carpet events back in full swing since the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, these celebrities gave us looks worth waiting for!

Here are some of our favorite red carpet looks from this year.

Kate Hudson Classed Up A ‘Naked’ Dress

This year, Kate Hudson certainly showed us we’d been missing. The Almost Famous actress showed up at a screening for her film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon dressed to impress. For the special occasion, Hudson chose an elegant dress made of the increasingly popular nude-shaded tulle giving the illusion that she was baring a generous amount of skin.

However, Hudson classed up this trendy look with a sequined black floral design, making it a perfectly elegant evening look. The dress also left her shoulders bare and she paired a minimal makeup look with a slicked-back hairdo. We took an in-depth look at Hudson’s gorgeous dress here.

Julia Roberts Took Us To Fashion School

Julia Roberts also made a big splash on the red carpet this year—which, of course, surprised no one. Roberts took a bold chance on a striped school uniform-Esque ensemble complete with a tie, oversized blazer, and adorable miniskirt.

She enhanced the look with a pair of black tights and pointy boots. Other than being an absolute delight to look at, Roberts’ expertly styled outfit gave us a ton of fashion inspiration. Click here to find out how Roberts taught us to pull off a mini skirt no matter your age.

Sydney Sweeney Rocked This Risque Piece

In perfect coordination with her salacious show Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney attended this year’s GQ Men of the Year Awards in a brilliantly campy look. The actress surprised by donning a metal breastplate that left little to the imagination. She styled the bold piece with an asymmetrical black cut-out dress.

She also showed off an absolutely flawless eye makeup look that tied everything together. However, it seems like Sweeney may have had some inspiration from her Euphoria co-star Zendaya who’s no stranger to a red carpet breastplate. We unpacked the intricacies of Sweeney’s tantalizing look here.

Allison Janney Proved Sheer Looks Are For Everyone

If you thought Sweeney’s look was revealing, get ready for Allison Janney’s striking red carpet dress. This year, Janney decided to give her all. The Mom actress had everyone breathless with her tight-fitting sheer sequined black gown.

The piece featured a high neck and cutouts on the arms while it bared all in the body of the dress. Janney was absolutely glowing, and her makeup was impeccable. Get a closer look at Janney’s showstopping dress here.

Gabrielle Union Fulfilled Our 1960s Fantasies

Finally, Gabrielle Union hit the red carpet with the most eye-grabbing look of all. For the premiere of Disney’s Strange World, Union decided to go big. She absolutely stunned in a spaghetti-strap square neck sequined black and white dress. The piece featured bold geometric patterns making it indistinguishable from plenty of looks from the 1960s.

While her dress was eye-grabbing, the show was really in her hair. For the event, Union styled her braids in loops that towered a good foot above her head. The ‘do was something out of Whoville in the very best way. Click here to get a glimpse of Union’s complex red carpet look.

