Otter Attacks Child, Chases Family Away in Crazy Video

A rare occurrence took place at a marina in Bremerton, Washington, when a river otter suddenly attacked a child. The otter reportedly pulled the boy underwater, almost drowning him, before the child was saved by his mother.

The incident took place in Bremerton Marina in Kitsap County while the young boy and his mother were walking on a dock, the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said in a news release.

In a newly released clip, the otter can be seen chasing after the mother and her children just before the attack.

OTTER Attack: newly released video shows a mom and kids running away from an otter at the Bremerton Marina. happened last month, small child was briefly pulled underwater by the otter. The otter can be seen chasing them. #WashingtonState @komonews info➡️ https://t.co/STU9sUHusM pic.twitter.com/SFKJMyoFjv — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) October 4, 2024

The otter apparently then bit the boy and dragged him underneath the water. The boy was later taken to a local hospital and treated for various scratches and bites.

The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) explained: “The child’s mother was able to lift the child out of the water while the otter continued to attack and was subsequently bit in the arm. The river otter continued to pursue the family as they left the dock.”

Multiple People Suffered Otter Attacks Last Year

This is not the first time an otter related attack has happened, one attack was reported last year in Florida. A rabid otter unexpectedly bit a man and his dog while feeding ducks at a nearby pond. The otter was captured by animal control to be tested for rabies and the test came back positive.

Another incident took place in California last year when a man was swimming at Serene Lakes in Placer County. The man told NBC News that he was bit at least 12 times before being rescued by his wife.