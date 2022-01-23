Oprah Winfrey Allegedly Upset After Meghan Markle’s Betrayal, Distancing Herself From The Sussexes, Royal Rumors Claim

Is Oprah Winfrey done working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Rumor has it, the talk-show legend felt betrayed by the Sussexes. Here’s the latest gossip about Winfrey’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Oprah Winfrey ‘Distancing Herself’ From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

Early last year, New Idea reported Winfrey was done doing favors for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the report, Winfrey stepped up and gave the couple a place to stay when they first moved to the United States, and even agreed to work with Harry on an Apple TV+ documentary about mental health. But after the project got pushed back, Winfrey started to reconsider their agreement.

Apparently, the talk show titan was being “encouraged” to distance herself from the Sussexes after outlets began criticizing the couple for being “too woke” and “lecturing” people too much. “Oprah can’t afford the public backlash that’s raging against them,” an insider dished. Read more about Winfrey’s doubts about the Sussexes here.

Oprah Winfrey Felt ‘Furious And Betrayed’ After Meghan Markle Lied To Her?

But according to Woman’s Day, things only got worse between Winfrey and the Sussexes after their now-infamous interview back in March. While the event certainly brought in viewers and plenty of media coverage, Winfrey was shocked to learn that many of the couple’s statements were untrue. “As soon as those headlines started coming out, and Oprah learned that they’d either exaggerated or downright lied to her, she was furious,” an inside source dished.

And after Markle showed up to an event at a low-income school in Harlem wearing a $20,000 outfit, Winfrey decided that they should call their friendship off. “American audiences are starting to realize that Harry and Meghan aren’t exactly practicing what they’re constantly preaching, and people are beginning to turn on them,” another tipster explained. “Oprah knows she needs to distance herself from them for her own good.” Read more about Markle and Winfrey’s falling out here.

Oprah Winfrey Shocked Over Meghan Markle’s Latest Betrayal?

Finally, New Idea reported Markle was infringing on Winfrey’s territory by starting her own talk show. According to the report, Markle’s interviews with Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres were all just to get a feel for the talk show stage. Meghan was absolutely testing the waters for herself by going on Oprah and Ellen,” an insider dished. “Having her own show would be the perfect vehicle to push her own agendas and causes. She loves the idea of returning to television, but with her name in the lights this time.”

But Winfrey wouldn’t be happy to hear about Markle’s talk-show aspirations. “Meghan could become her rival,” the insider revealed. “Oprah would certainly feel used if that happens. I can’t imagine she’d let it stand for long.” We broke down Markle’s talk-show dreams and this gossip down here.

